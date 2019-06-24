This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shearer slams ‘complete and utter chaos’ at Newcastle as ‘world-class’ Benitez exits

The Magpies’ announcement isn’t going down well on Tyneside.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,297 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4695845
Departing Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.
Departing Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.
Departing Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

NEWCASTLE LEGEND ALAN Shearer has slammed the “complete and utter chaos” at St James’ Park, with “world-class” manager Rafa Benitez being allowed to move on.

The Magpies have revealed that their Spanish coach will be leaving when his contract comes to an end on 30 June.

Fresh terms had been mooted, but no agreement has been reached and a parting of ways will now take place.

Shearer has questioned the logic of Mike Ashley and Co. in allowing a proven performer to depart, with there an alarming lack of leadership on Tyneside at present as takeover talk drags on.

The club icon told The Sun of recent events: “What the hell is going on at Newcastle United Football Club?

It looks complete and utter chaos and the lack of communication from the club has been embarrassingly bad.

“Their world-class manager now walks away in a week’s time for nothing.

“But the only thing official we had heard up until today this summer is, ‘We are putting season ticket prices up 5%’ and ‘this is our new home kit’.

“Why can’t anyone come out and say what the situation is regarding the proposed takeover, instead of just saying ‘no comment’?

“Where is the respect for the thousands and thousands of loyal fans?

“There is not a jot of thought for them even though they are the lifeblood of that football club.

“They have been there a lot longer than Mike Ashley – and will be there long after he has gone.

“They deserve so much better as they are the best fans in the country.

He added: “Nothing surprises me at Newcastle any more.

But for the club to let someone as talented and as special as Benitez leave for free, it really is a terrible situation.

Benitez, who had previously spent time in England with Liverpool and Chelsea, took the reins at St James’ Park in March 2016.

He was unable to save Newcastle from relegation out of the Premier League, but guided them back to the big time at the first time of asking.

A standing among the elite has been cemented, but uncertainty now reigns once more as the Magpies prepare to begin their search for a new boss.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie