LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

TEAM NEWS:

Eileen Gleeson has made two changes to the Ireland XI.

Erin McLaughlin earns her first international start after impressing off the bench on Friday night. The 20-year-old Peamount United attacker, the only home-based player in the squad, made her debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Zambia but did not make the final cut.

Sinead Farrelly also returns to the starting team, with Megan Connolly and Izzy Atkinson dropping to the bench.

A 3-5-2 is expected once more, with McLaughlin joining Kyra Carusa up front and Katie McCabe and Abbie Larkin the wide players.

Amber Barrett is again absent from the matchday squad, with Gleeson citing “football decisions” on Friday. Megan Campbell and Claire O’Riordan join Barrett in the stands, with Heather Payne and Lucy Quinn restored to the 23.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Caitlin Hayes; Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly, Tyler Toland, Abbie Larkin; Erin McLaughlin, Kyra Carusa.