LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

Albania 0-0 Republic of Ireland
6 mins – Ireland’s first half-chance as Katie McCabe links with Sinéad Farrelly, who can’t quite the ball out from underneath her feet. She rolls it back to McCabe to cross, and it falls to Carusa who can’t get a clean contact on it.
3 mins – Again, it’s Albania who show good intent and pick Ireland open with a few quick passes. Hamidi shows well in support, but her pass is cut out by Denise O’Sullivan who drives out from the back with it.
1 mins – Neat link-up between Franja and Maksuti as Albania look to string together the game’s first attack but Franja’s speculative cross towards the back post is cut out.
KICK OFF: Referee Araksya Saribekya of Armenia gets us underway.
A reminder of the other game in Group B1 tonight, with Northern Ireland hosting Hungary in Belfast tonight. If Ireland win and that game finishes in a draw, Ireland will be guaranteed to top the group and secure promotion.
The teams are out on the pitch in the Loro Borici Stadium — agus anois, Amhrán na bhFiann.
TEAM NEWS:
Albania, meanwhile, have made two changes, with twin playmakers Megi Doci and Qendresa Krasniqi among their star players.
ALBANIA: Viona Rexhepi; Lucie Gjini, Sara Maliqi, Gresa Berish, Alma Hila; Qendresa Krasniqi, Ezmiralda Franja, Mimoza Hamidi; Megi Doci, Kristina Maksuti, Armela Tukaj.
TEAM NEWS:
Eileen Gleeson has made two changes to the Ireland XI.
Erin McLaughlin earns her first international start after impressing off the bench on Friday night. The 20-year-old Peamount United attacker, the only home-based player in the squad, made her debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Zambia but did not make the final cut.
Sinead Farrelly also returns to the starting team, with Megan Connolly and Izzy Atkinson dropping to the bench.
A 3-5-2 is expected once more, with McLaughlin joining Kyra Carusa up front and Katie McCabe and Abbie Larkin the wide players.
Amber Barrett is again absent from the matchday squad, with Gleeson citing “football decisions” on Friday. Megan Campbell and Claire O’Riordan join Barrett in the stands, with Heather Payne and Lucy Quinn restored to the 23.
IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Caitlin Hayes; Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly, Tyler Toland, Abbie Larkin; Erin McLaughlin, Kyra Carusa.
It’s been so far, so good for Ireland’s Nations League campaign under interim manager Eileen Gleeson, and a win against Albania this evening could see them clinch promotion to League A with two games to spare.
After a comfortable 5-1 win in Tallaght on Friday — headlined by Katie McCabe’s hat-trick — the expectation is that Ireland will repeat the trick in Shkoder this evening.
Kick off is at 5pm.