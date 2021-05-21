BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

'It's about a man's life' - Fergie film gets world premiere at Old Trafford

The world premiere of a film detailing the life and legacy of the former Manchester United manager took place at Old Trafford.

By Press Association Friday 21 May 2021, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,140 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443523

A FILM ABOUT Alex Ferguson’s life on and off the pitch has had its world premiere at the scene of some of his greatest glories – Old Trafford.

The documentary, Never Give In, was directed by the former Manchester United manager’s son, Jason Ferguson, and is intended to give fans an insight into a man known for his fiery personality and determination.

Speaking at the premiere on Thursday night, Ferguson said: “It’s about a man’s life, you know, it’s about the adversity he has faced personally and professionally at different stages of his life, and it’s about memories.

“He decided to be open he decided to be honest and he was, I think it was possibly difficult for him at times.

“I think the difficult thing is when the doctors were being interviewed and you’re getting information that you weren’t aware of at the time, in terms of, I knew it was serious but I didn’t quite know until those interviews were done exactly how serious it was.”

In 2018, Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage and the documentary shows him reflecting on his time in hospital, and how deeply the near-death experience affected him and his loved ones.

2.59899918 Sir Alex Ferguson and his son.

He said: “The NHS were fantastic, I mean one day I am walking about in Wilmslow and then the next day I am in hospital and I don’t remember a thing.

“And the recovery obviously was fraught at times with, times where you are starting to wonder, you get lonely and you wonder ‘are they telling you the truth’ and things like that, well here I am.”

The premiere was attended by current Manchester United stars including Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, and Luke Shaw as well as actor Christopher Eccleston and technical director of Manchester United Darren Fletcher.

Current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I think he is special to all of his ex-players; I think he has got a place in all of our hearts because has gave his life for Man United and for us, of course we gave ours to him as well, and that’s maybe one of the best compliments I can give him is that we felt we played for him.”

He added: “He is a role model, I have played and coached under him for 15 years, and now he is still helping me whenever I need and his career will never be matched by anyone but if you can get anywhere near that’s fantastic.”

2.59900971 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During the film, Ferguson pays tribute to his wife, Cathy, and dedicates his career to her.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Jason Ferguson said his mother had been his father’s “rock”, adding “she has allowed him to indulge in his obsession”.

“She more or less brought me and my brothers up on her own and made sacrifices to allow him to do what he did”, he said.

The film can be seen in cinemas and on Amazon Prime on May 29.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend interpros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie