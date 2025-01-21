Advertisement
More Stories
Munster's Alex Kendellen. James Crombie/INPHO
Freefresh terms

Munster confirm new deals for Kendellen, O'Connell and Quinn

O’Connell and Quinn have both signed their first senior deals with the province.
2.56pm, 21 Jan 2025

ALEX KENDELLEN HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

The 23-year-old will remain with the province until 2027 having become a cornerstone of the side since emerging from the academy in 2021.

As well as captaining Ireland U20s for the Six Nations in the same year, he was skipper of the Emerging Ireland side in 2024 and for Munster in the win over Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February last year.

Kendellen made 22 appearances as Munster lifted the URC title in 2022/23 and played all 25 games last season.

evan-oconnell-makes-a-break Munster's Evan O'Connell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile lock Evan O’Connell and back-rower Ruadhán Quinn have both signed their first senior deals with the province.

Both players have agreed two-year deals, the first of which will be development contracts before progressing to senior for 2026/27.

Kendellen joins Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly and Alex Nankivell in signing two-year contract extensions ahead of next season, while O’Connell and Quinn join Shay McCarthy in moving up from the Academy to the senior squad.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie