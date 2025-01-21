Munster confirm new deals for Kendellen, O'Connell and Quinn

ALEX KENDELLEN HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.
The 23-year-old will remain with the province until 2027 having become a cornerstone of the side since emerging from the academy in 2021.
As well as captaining Ireland U20s for the Six Nations in the same year, he was skipper of the Emerging Ireland side in 2024 and for Munster in the win over Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February last year.
Kendellen made 22 appearances as Munster lifted the URC title in 2022/23 and played all 25 games last season.
Munster's Evan O'Connell.
Meanwhile lock Evan O’Connell and back-rower Ruadhán Quinn have both signed their first senior deals with the province.
Both players have agreed two-year deals, the first of which will be development contracts before progressing to senior for 2026/27.
Kendellen joins Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly and Alex Nankivell in signing two-year contract extensions ahead of next season, while O’Connell and Quinn join Shay McCarthy in moving up from the Academy to the senior squad.
