Heartbreak for Robbie Keane as Ferencváros lose cup final on penalties

IT WAS A disappointing night for Robbie Keane, as his Ferencváros side lost the Hungarian cup final 4-3 on penalties against Paks.

Paks, who are third in the Hungarian league, took the lead through Barna Tóth on the brink of half-time in the Magyar Kupa final.

The underdogs led until second-half stoppage time, when a goal from French forward Lenny Joseph brought the game to extra time.

The match remained all square before the league leaders were beaten in the climactic shootout.

Keane’s side could still end the season on a high.

They currently hold a three-point lead over second-place Puskás Akadémia with two games remaining.

A win on Sunday against 10th-place Fehérvár would see Ferencváros secure the league title for a seventh consecutive season.

Hungary’s most successful club have won 35 titles in total, well ahead of the next best (MTK Budapest with 23).

Keane took over from Pascal Jansen as manager last January with the team in second.

They have enjoyed an upturn in fortune since then, with four league victories from four along with progress to the final, leading to the Tallaght native recently being recognised as the league’s manager of the month for April.

The Dubliner previously guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to the 2023–24 Israeli Premier League title before stepping down as manager.

Keane also briefly was in charge at the Indian side ATK in 2018, and also had spells on the coaching staff with Ireland, Middlesbrough and Sam Allardyce’s four-game spell as Leeds manager.