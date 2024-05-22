Munster face waiting game as Nankivell suffers ankle injury ahead of URC run-in

MUNSTER HAVE HIT a setback in their United Rugby Championship title defence with the news that Alex Nankivell will be sidelined “for a few weeks”.

Nankivell, who has been a regular at centre throughout the season, suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s win in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

The New Zealander has been ruled out of Munster’s meeting with Ulster on 1 June in the final round of the regular season.

But the province did not offer any further timeframe for his return to action, with head coach Graham Rowntree now facing an anxious wait ahead of the URC play-offs which start the following week.

Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and John Hodnett are also injury doubts for the Ulster clash, Munster confirmed on Wednesday, with a final decision on the trio’s availability set to be made next week.

Mike Haley, who suffered a head injury against Edinburgh, is following the return to play protocols.