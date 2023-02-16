Munster sign Māori All Blacks and Chiefs centre as Kilcoyne and Archer extend contracts

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of New Zealand centre Alex Nankivell, alongside contract extensions for Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer.

Nankivell, 26, will join the southern province on a two-year deal at the start of the 2023/24 season, making the move from the Chiefs.

The Christchurch native has been a regular for the Super Rugby side, making 58 appearances since 2017.

After a particularly impressive ’19 campaign, Nankivell was selected for the Māori All Blacks that played Fiji, while he also lined out against an Ireland XV last summer. Last November, he featured for the All Blacks XV against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

Tighthead prop Archer and loosehead prop Kilcoyne, meanwhile, have both penned fresh one-year extensions. Between them, the front row duo have made 468 appearances for Munster.

The province’s second most-capped player of all time, Archer has made 255 appearances since making his debut in October 2009. The 35-year-old, who has also earned two Ireland caps, is 13 appearances short of equalling Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of 268.

Kilcoyne has clocked 213 since first featuring for Munster in December 2011. The Limerick man is enjoying a rich vein of form after a difficult period with injury, and earned his 50th Ireland cap in the Six Nations win over France last weekend.