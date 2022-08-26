Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 26 August 2022
Advertisement

Newcastle seal club record swoop for Sweden striker Isak

The 22-year-old scored 44 goals in 132 appearances for La Liga side Real Sociedad.

By AFP Friday 26 Aug 2022, 3:09 PM
22 minutes ago 435 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5850459
Alexander Isak.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alexander Isak.
Alexander Isak.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE SMASHED THEIR transfer record on Friday with a reported £58 million (€69 million) swoop for Real Sociedad’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

Isak, 22, agreed a “long-term” contract with the Premier League club and could make his debut in Sunday’s match at Wolves.

The towering 6ft 4in targetman scored 44 goals in 132 appearances for La Liga side Sociedad and has netted nine times in 37 international appearances for Sweden.

Isak, who has also had a spell with Borussia Dortmund, is Newcastle’s fourth signing since the end of last season following the arrivals of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

“I’m delighted to have it done. It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with,” Isak said.

It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here and also the club’s project, which is one that I really believe in.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had been looking for attacking reinforcements after striker Callum Wilson suffered a hamstring injury which is likely to sideline him for several weeks.

Isak’s signing is the latest indication of Newcastle’s ability to flex their financial muscle thanks to their Saudi-based owners, who took over at St James’ Park last year.

“I’m very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us. He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team,” Howe said.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club.

“I want to thank the club’s owners and transfer committee for bringing Alexander to Newcastle. We are all delighted to have him on board.” 

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie