This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AFL stars to run through hate banner pre-match as part of fundraiser for Jim Stynes' charity

Melbourne FC want to ‘tear online bullying down’.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,367 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4574782

AUSTRALIAN RULES CLUB Melbourne FC have announced plans for its players to run through a massive banner featuring negative tweets targeting them on Friday night.

AFL CATS DEMONS A recent photo of the Melbourne Demons. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Demons face Essendon in what will be Melbourne FC’s ‘Round for Reach‘ at the MCG.

The AFL match-day will be dedicated to raising funds for The Reach Foundation — a non-profit co-founded by late Dubliner and club legend Jim Stynes in 1994.

The Reach Foundation’s goal is to inspire and support young people, helping them be more empathetic and resilient. Much of their extremely positive work is done through workshops.

Source: The Reach Foundation/YouTube

Beloved Irish-born Aussie Rules legend Stynes passed away in March 2012. After a coloured playing career, the former Melbourne club president founded the Reach Foundation along with film director Paul Currie.

Melbourne released an emotional video this morning of some of its stars reading nasty tweets aimed at them, before ripping the page up.

While the video noted that sports psychologists warn AFL players to stay off social media, it showed footage of the team assembling the banner they will tear down on Friday night.

“Online embarrassment is a major issue,” it stated, “not just for AFL players, but for one in five young Australians who are victims of cyber bullying.”

The lasting message: Let’s tear online bullying down — and to donate, those in Australia can text Reach to 0455 021 021.

This comes as a positive story after AFLW star Tayla Harris was at the centre of a photo storm last month. The Carlton ace — who’s also a professional boxer — labelled comments on an incredible picture of her in full flight as ‘sexual abuse on social media’ afterwards.

There have been many incidents in the men’s game through the years, with Indigenous players Eddie Betts and Liam Ryan targeted with racial abuse online recently.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie