Colsaerts and John share lead at Alfred Dunhill Links, Power in the mix in Mississippi

NICOLAS COLSAERTS AND Cameron John shared the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after Friday’s second round.

Former European Ryder Cup star Colsaerts carded a 65 at Carnoustie to reach 14 under par, level with John after the Australian’s 68 at St Andrews.

41-year-old Colsaerts came into the tournament ranked 695th and edging closer to concentrating on television commentary rather than competing.

“The stage I’m at, the way I see this profession and my career, I’m just happy to be here,” Colsaerts said after a round including eight birdies.

John enjoyed his breakthrough professional victory in March, but began his seventh DP World Tour event at 1,007th in the world rankings.

“It’s just fun,” the 23-year-old said of links courses. “You don’t get it a lot back home, maybe the odd course that plays similar but nothing quite the same.

“Walking up 18 at St Andrews it’s always pretty special, so just remember it.”

South Africa’s Darren Fichardt, the overnight leader, followed his 61 at Kingsbarns with a 70 at St Andrews to lie one shot off the lead alongside Scotland’s David Law, who carded a 67 on the Old Course.

McIlroy in action today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rory McIlroy carded a second consecutive 69 to reach six under par and will need a low round at St Andrew’s on Saturday to get back into contention.

Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are among those joining McIlroy in a share of 49th, seven-under overall. Lowry carded a round of 70 today, while McKibbin shot 68.

Pádraig Harrington is a shot ahead on the overall leaderboard after his Friday 70 and Thursday 67.

Alex Maguire, meanwhile, improved this afternoon with a round of 71.

The event sees the teams of one professional and one amateur play one round each at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns before those who survive the 54-hole cut play Sunday’s final round at St Andrews.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power is currently three shots off the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

USA’s Daniel Berger is out in front after back-to-back rounds of 65, while Beau Hossler is still in action and piling on the pressure.

Power has finished his second round, carding a 67 after his opening 66. The Waterford man shot a superb eagle on the 15th, with birdies on the first, third, fifth, 13th and 16th. Bogeys on holes four and eight were the only blots on his card.

Play is ongoing, but Power is currently in a tie for eighth.

