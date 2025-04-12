Northampton hammer Castres to set up semi-final with Leinster

NORTHAMPTON HAMMERED Castres 51-16 today to set up a Champions Cup semi-final with Leinster.

The English side booked a tough last-four trip to Dublin as 20-year-old England back-row Henry Pollock scored twice against Castres, appearing in a first Champions Cup quarter-final since 2002.

“That was hard. I have never been hit like that, that was mad,” Pollock told Premier Sports.

Saints winger Tommy Freeman continued his sizzling form, crossing for an eighth straight game for club and country.

The French club’s academy product, Jeremy Fernandez, scored all of their points a week after touching down the crucial try in the last 16.

Leinster and Northampton met in last season’s semi-final in Dublin too when the Irish province edged the 2000 winners 20-17.

“It’s been a whirlwind year for me. Last year, I went to Leinster as a fan, and now I’m in the team,” said Pollock.

“Bring on Leinster,” he added.

Leinster crushed Glasgow 52-0 on Friday, to underline their title credentials.

The four-time winners also kept Harlequins to zero points in the previous round, in the only two examples in 259 Champions Cup knock-out games of a team failing to score.

The last four will be played over the weekend of 2-4 May.

