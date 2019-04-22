This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British heavyweight handed six-month ban for biting opponent

Kash Ali’s trainer says the Birmingham fighter ‘got off lightly’ for sinking his teeth into David Price.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Apr 2019, 7:45 PM
19 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER Kash Ali has been given a six-month ban for biting David Price during their heavyweight fight in Liverpool last month.

Ali was disqualified for sinking his teeth into fellow Briton Price in the fifth round at the Echo Arena on 30 March.

The shamed 27-year-old apologised for his actions after having his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Ali has been banned for half a year by the BBBofC and the Birmingham fighter was also fined £10,000 (€11,532).

His trainer Adam Etches told Sky Sports News: “He’s got off lightly, but at the same time, he’s not a bad guy. He lost his head.

He’s got to serve his time and he’ll be straight back in, and back to winning ways. The fight ended badly, but he had given a good account of himself, apart from the daftness of biting him.

“Other than that, he was doing alright in the fight. As long as he learns from it, he will be fine.”

