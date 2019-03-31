'He was like a lunatic' - British boxer disqualified for biting opponent during fight

BRITISH BOXER DAVID Price believes Kash Ali was “looking for a way out” by biting him during their heavyweight fight in Liverpool on Saturday.

Ali was disqualified in the fifth round after appearing to bite fellow Brit Price at the M&S Bank Arena.

Price slammed his opponent, saying the bite came as a result of Ali being on the verge of defeat.

“Before the fight he was like a lunatic looking across the ring at me. From early on he was throwing the head in and trying to bite me,” he told MTK Global.

“It got a bit scrappy at times, and in the fifth round I give away a few shots to try and let him blow out a bit.

WTF! 😱



Ali bites Pricey and is thrown out! 😬#PriceAli pic.twitter.com/hPFtkumwEJ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 30, 2019

“I hit him with a left to the body and he winced, then fell on top of me and bit me. He had already bit me earlier in the fight and was looking for a way out.

“I broke his nose in the second or third round and shook him, but let him off the hook a bit. It was a 10-round fight so I didn’t want to do too much too soon. It’s a bit of a disappointing result for me, but it’s done now, and it’s onwards and upwards.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: