How much has the All Blacks team changed since their RWC win over Ireland?

ONE OF THE biggest challenges for Scott Robertson stepping up as New Zealand head coach this year has been dealing with the loss of several highly experienced players from the spine of the All Blacks team.

Out-half Richie Mo’unga, who had been central to the Crusaders’ remarkable run of seven Super Rugby titles under Robertson, left for Japanese club rugby after last year’s World Cup and is therefore ineligible for New Zealand.

Ireland got a reminder of Mo’unga’s class in their quarter-final defeat to the Kiwis in the sides’ most recent meeting and it’s no surprise that Robertson set about trying to bring Mo’unga back to New Zealand as soon as possible.

Mo’unga’s halfback partner, Aaron Smith, retired from Test rugby after the World Cup and is also playing in Japan, as is second row Brodie Retallick. Lock Sam Whitelock is with French club Pau.

Between them, Whitelock, Smith, Retallick, and Mo’unga have 442 Test caps.

Throw in the fact that blindside flanker Shannon Frizell and left wing Leicester Fainga’anuku moved to Japan and France, respectively, and a big chunk of New Zealand’s starting XV from that win over Ireland last year is no longer around.

It was always going to be intriguing to see who Robertson picked at number 10 and he initially went with the daring, creative Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, who was an unused replacement against Ireland last year.

McKenzie started all three July Tests against England and Fiji as the ‘Razor’ era got underway and kept the jersey into the Rugby Championship.

Centurion Beauden Barrett had to be happy with an initial bench role and then a few starts at fullback before taking the 10 shirt for the last Rugby Championship game against Australia.

Barrett was at out-half again last weekend against England but a concussion forced him off in the second half and has ruled him out of the Ireland game on Friday. Having been sprung from the bench at Twickenham, McKenzie made a big impact and nailed what proved to be the game-winning conversion from the right touchline late in the game.

Damian McKenzie will start at 10 this weekend.

That felt like an important moment for him given that there have been some doubts in New Zealand about his mettle off the tee. McKenzie place-kicked with an 80% success rate in the Rugby Championship, which is hardly disastrous.

There’s no doubt about the threat he poses with ball in hand. There are few out-halves as good at ‘turning the corner’ after receiving sweep passes out the back of forward pods in phase play. McKenzie’s vision, acceleration, and footwork make him a constant menace. He showed his guile again for Mark Tele’a's second try just before that late conversion.

McKenzie is set to be tasked with leading the Kiwis’ kicking from hand, which was important in their win against England. McKenzie will need to be accurate in that area, as well as launching his 78kg frame into tackles.

It remains to be seen who partners McKenzie in the halfbacks against Ireland. This position has been in flux since Smith’s retirement.

Experienced 32-year-old TJ Perenara returned to the fold to start four of the Kiwis’ six Rugby Championship games, with 23-year-old Chiefs man Cortez Ratima taking the nine jersey for the other two matches.

Ratima is talented and looks like he could become a complete scrum-half but he made a couple of costly errors in last weekend’s win over England.

There is scope for Robertson to go with 23-year-old Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, who has recovered impressively from a knee injury that meant he missed the Rugby Championship. Powerful and pacy around the fringes and in support play, he is a man on the rise and impressed off the bench in Twickenham.

As for the second row, the outstanding Scott Barrett is now the key man with Retallick and Whitelock out of the picture. To be fair, Barrett had already ousted Whitelock from the starting XV last year.

Robertson appointed Barrett as his All Blacks captain, having worked closely with him in the Crusaders before.

24-year-old Tupou Vaa’i shone during the Rugby Championship but his performance last weekend in London showed he is still developing as a top-level lock. Robertson was surely impressed with the physical impact the more experienced Patrick Tuipulotu offered off the bench and could consider a change.

Scott Robertson with George Ford on Saturday.

Frizell leaving for Japan opened a door in the back row and 22-year-old Wallace Sititi has stormed through it in stunning fashion this year.

The son of Semo Sititi, one of Samoa’s most capped players, Wallace is devastatingly quick, agile, and powerful. England struggled to contain him, as did defences in the Rugby Championship.

Seven-times capped Chiefs man Sititi has a slick offloading and passing game to go along with the footwork, pace, and explosiveness. Indeed, he has been so good that the sensational Ardie Savea has found himself a little overshadowed at times this year.

The combination of Sititia, Savea, and Sam Cane worked well in the back row again last weekend. Chiefs blindside Samipeni Finau offered back row cover from the bench last time out and is a shudderingly hard hitter in the tackle, although he plays with fire at times.

Out on the wings, Ireland will be facing two different men than last year when Will Jordan and Fainga’anuku started.

Jordan has finally started to nail down the number 15 jersey that has always looked like his long-term slot, even if he is also a brilliant, prolific right wing. Jordan is sublime on the ball thanks to his speed, balance, and choice of running lines.

A record 36 tries in 38 Tests underlines how big a threat he poses to Ireland. Jordan is still only 26 and trails all-time All Blacks record try-scorer Doug Howlett by 13 now.

The powerful Caleb Clarke has been preferred on the left wing this year, scoring six tries in his four Rugby Championship starts. Though he lacks the refined kicking and passing skills of other Kiwi backs, he is hard to stop – even after dropping weight this season. With 13 tries in 26 Tests, he will challenge a few Irish defenders.

On the other side, the barnstorming Tele’a only missed last year’s quarter-final because he breached team protocols and was dropped. Ireland were certainly relieved at that given how lethal Tele’a is. His brace against England took his record to 12 tries in 17 Tests so far.

Mark Tele'a was lethal against England.

As well as finishing strongly out wide, Tele’a is active further infield and often does damage picking and carrying rapidly after midfield strikes from set-piece platforms.

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane – who started last year against Ireland – were in midfield against the English and seem likely to continue as the pairing in Dublin. Barrett is only just back from a knee injury and wasn’t at his best last time out but he is an elite centre, while Ioane’s powerful lines can be game-breaking.

The New Zealanders had some big scrum successes against Ireland last year, much to Irish displeasure of course, and it looks like the same propping duo will be starting again on Friday night.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot missed the England game last weekend due to a breach of team protocols but should be back in the number one jersey, where the huge Tamaiti Williams struggled at times against England.

Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax is a key figure these days and the Kiwis have unearthed a powerful, gigantic back-up in Pasilio Tosi. The 140kg+ Hurricanes giant played in the back row until only a few years ago but he has improved rapidly and did damage to England at the scrum and in the collisions after coming off the bench.

There is a big front row blow for the Kiwis with hooker Codie Taylor ruled out after suffering a concussion against the English. 33-year-old Taylor has been superb this year and offers a complete package in the number two shirt.

Asafo Aumua came on against England and, as ever, delivered bone-crunching power in contact but the Kiwi lineout wasn’t as slick without Taylor. Aumua will probably put some hurt on Irish players but New Zealand will also miss his power off the bench, which could include talented but inexperienced 22-year-old George Bell.

There are a couple of interesting selection calls for Robertson to confirm on Wednesday when he names his matchday 23 at 4pm, but Andy Farrell and co. have a strong sense of what’s coming on Friday night.