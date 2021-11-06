Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Advertisement

Coles double sees All Blacks warm up for Dublin trip with win over stubborn Italy

New Zealand come to the Aviva Stadium next week.

By AFP Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 3:02 PM
30 minutes ago 2,825 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594202
Dane Coles of New Zealand touches down.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dane Coles of New Zealand touches down.
Dane Coles of New Zealand touches down.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HOOKER DANE COLES scored twice in 10 minutes as New Zealand beat Italy 47-9 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Coles took his tally to 20 tries in 79 Tests against a disciplined Azzurri, who made the visitors work hard until the final quarter in Rome.

Flanker Michele Lamaro captained the hosts for the first time in Kiwi Kieran Crowley’s maiden game in charge.

Back-rower Sam Cane skippered the world No. 1 ranked team a year on from his last Test start with loose-forward Shannon Frizell returning to Ian Foster’s side since the 27-year-old had criminal charges against him dropped in September after an alleged assault at a nightclub.

Unlike their two previous matches, hammerings over the USA and Wales, the All Blacks failed to score early as the hosts controlled the opening 25 minutes by profiting on the away side’s knock-ons and lack of discipline at the breakdown.

Crowley’s men turned down two simple shots at goal before scrum-half Finlay Christie opened scoring for the visitors as the Scotland-born 26-year-old snuck over from an Italy scrum five metres from the home side’s tryline.

Foster’s men crossed again just after the half hour mark as the Hurricanes’ Coles rumbled to score from a rolling maul before Paolo Garbisi kicked a penalty.

Just before the break 34-year-old Coles claimed his second of the game as New Zealand equalled Argentina’s record of 92 Test tries in a year they reached in 2003.

In first half additional time Garbisi, who has scored 83 points in seven games for Montpellier this term, slotted another penalty to make it 21-6 at the interval.

The first points of the second half came from Garbisi’s boot as he kicked a penalty just before the hour mark.

Despite New Zealand’s slow start after the break the floodgates opened with 17 minutes to play.

Sevu Reece sidestepped to the whitewash to take the Pumas’ try record, Coles’ replacement Asafo Aumua claimed two tries, and No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu crossed unopposed.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Next week the All Blacks head to Ireland while Italy host Argentina.

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland-Japan with the help of Japanese rugby expert Rich Freeman, while the lads also assess ‘Tier Two’ rugby two years out from the World Cup:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie