Injured All Black scrum-half Perenara out of second England Test

NEW ZEALAND HAVE stated that injured scrum-half TJ Perenara would miss Saturday’s second and final Test against England.

The 81-Test veteran is out of the clash at Eden Park in Auckland after being forced off with a nasty-looking knee injury in the nail-biting 16-15 victory in Dunedin two days ago.

“Following scans, we are seeking specialist advice on return to play time frames,” the All Blacks said on social media platform X.

Dunedin saw Perenara’s first All Blacks appearance since he snapped his Achilles tendon in a draw with England in late 2022, end in the first half when he appeared to hyper-extend his knee in a collision.

Uncapped Noah Hotham of the Canterbury Crusaders was called up today as injury cover alongside scrum-halves Finlay Christie and Cortez Ratima.

England, who must defy history to square the series at Eden Park where New Zealand have not lost a Test since 1994, will be without experienced prop Joe Marler after he suffered a first-half foot injury in Dunedin.

England are also chasing their first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 21 years.

– © AFP 2024