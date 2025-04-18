The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland make 5 changes for Wales encounter
IRELAND HAVE made five changes for their upcoming Six Nations clash against Wales at Rodney Parade following last weekend’s 49-5 loss to England.
Captain Edel McMahon, Enya Breen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Siobhán McCarthy and Ruth Campbell come into the side.
Erin King, Niamh O’Dowd, Fiona Tuite, Eve Higgins and Emily Lane make way, with the latter trio named among the replacements.
Scott Bemand’s side are third in the Six Nations table on five points, after one win and two defeats so far.
They will be hoping for a morale-boosting win against bottom-of-the-table Wales, who have lost all three of their opening fixtures.
Ireland team to face Wales:
15. Stacey Flood
14. Anna McGann
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Enya Breen
11. Amee-Leigh Costigan
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
1. Siobhán McCarthy
2. Neve Jones
3. Linda Djougang
4. Ruth Campbell
5. Dorothy Wall
6. Brittany Hogan
7. Edel McMahon
8. Aoife Wafer
Replacements:
16. Cliodhna Moloney
17. Sadhbh McGrath
18. Christy Haney
19. Fiona Tuite
20. Claire Boles
21. Emily Lane
22. Eve Higgins
23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan
