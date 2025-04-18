Advertisement
Edel McMahon (file pic). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Freelooking ahead

Ireland make 5 changes for Wales encounter

Edel McMahon returns to fitness to captain the team.
5.50pm, 18 Apr 2025

IRELAND HAVE made five changes for their upcoming Six Nations clash against Wales at Rodney Parade following last weekend’s 49-5 loss to England.

Captain Edel McMahon, Enya Breen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Siobhán McCarthy and Ruth Campbell come into the side.

Erin King, Niamh O’Dowd, Fiona Tuite, Eve Higgins and Emily Lane make way, with the latter trio named among the replacements.

Scott Bemand’s side are third in the Six Nations table on five points, after one win and two defeats so far.

They will be hoping for a morale-boosting win against bottom-of-the-table Wales, who have lost all three of their opening fixtures.

Ireland team to face Wales:

15. Stacey Flood
14. Anna McGann
13. Aoife Dalton 
12. Enya Breen 
11. Amee-Leigh Costigan 
10. Dannah O’Brien 
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Siobhán McCarthy 
2. Neve Jones 
3. Linda Djougang 
4. Ruth Campbell
5. Dorothy Wall
6. Brittany Hogan 
7. Edel McMahon 
8. Aoife Wafer 

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney 
17. Sadhbh McGrath 
18. Christy Haney 
19. Fiona Tuite 
20. Claire Boles
21. Emily Lane 
22. Eve Higgins 
23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan

