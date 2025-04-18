Ireland make 5 changes for Wales encounter

IRELAND HAVE made five changes for their upcoming Six Nations clash against Wales at Rodney Parade following last weekend’s 49-5 loss to England.

Captain Edel McMahon, Enya Breen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Siobhán McCarthy and Ruth Campbell come into the side.

Erin King, Niamh O’Dowd, Fiona Tuite, Eve Higgins and Emily Lane make way, with the latter trio named among the replacements.

Scott Bemand’s side are third in the Six Nations table on five points, after one win and two defeats so far.

They will be hoping for a morale-boosting win against bottom-of-the-table Wales, who have lost all three of their opening fixtures.

Ireland team to face Wales:

15. Stacey Flood

14. Anna McGann

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Enya Breen

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Siobhán McCarthy

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Ruth Campbell

5. Dorothy Wall

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Edel McMahon

8. Aoife Wafer

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Christy Haney

19. Fiona Tuite

20. Claire Boles

21. Emily Lane

22. Eve Higgins

23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan