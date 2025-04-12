Ireland put it up to England before champions flex their muscle with second-half blitz in Cork

Ireland 5

England 49

THE SCORELINE MAY be harsh on Ireland, as a stunning second-half performance from England saw them stay on track for a seventh straight Women’s Six Nations title.

Scott Bemand’s side put it up to the all-conquering Red Roses in the first half at Virgin Media Park, Amee-Leigh Costigan breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute to power the hosts into a surprise lead.

But England struck back, and were 7-5 up at the break, before driving on from there.

A yellow card on the restart proved costly for Ireland, England scoring 14 points in the absence of Niamh O’Dowd, and powering on thereafter with their bench impact key.

The world’s number one ranked side finished with seven tries — Sarah Bern (two), Morwenna Talling, Zoe Harisson, Meg Jones, Ellie Kildunne and Kelsey Clifford all on target — and a 100% record off the tee.

Harrison scored 17 points including a second-half try as the visitors easily recovered from early Irish resistance in Cork.

“For 55 minutes, it was a competitive game. We defended valiantly. We’re a step forward than we were last year, but we’ll get back on the wagon very quickly,” Bemand told RTÉ afterwards, while captain Costigan added that Ireland “fired shots” early on, as was the plan.

Costigan celebrates her first-half try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

England, hosts and favourites for this year’s Rugby World Cup, moved back to the top of the table above France after they beat Wales 42-12 earlier in the day.

With two rounds to play, it is likely the Six Nations title will come down to the last game of the tournament between England and France at Twickenham 26 April.

Advertisement

Ireland remain third in the standings before fourth-placed Scotland host Italy on Sunday.

England were a different side after half-time, crossing six times and well and truly showing their class as Ireland fatigued.

Bemand and co, however, will take huge encouragement from the first-half display and improvements made from last year’s 88-10 hammering at Twickenham.

Scorers for Ireland:

Tries: Amee-Leigh Costigan

Cons: Dannah O’Brien [0/1]

Pens:

Scorers for England:

Tries: Morwenna Talling, Zoe Harisson, Meg Jones, Sarah Bern (two), Ellie Kildunne, Kelsey Clifford

Cons: Zoe Harisson [6/6], Holly Aitchison [1/1]

Pens:

IRELAND: 15. Stacey Flood , 14. Anna McGann, 13. Aoife Dalton , 12. Eve Higgins, 11. Amee-Leigh Costigan, 10. Dannah O’Brien , 9. Emily Lane; 1. Niamh O’Dowd, 2. Neve Jones, 3. Linda Djougang , 4. Fiona Tuite , 5. Dorothy Wall, 6. Brittany Hogan, 7. Erin King, 8. Aoife Wafer.

Replacements: 16. Cliodhna Moloney, 17. Siobhán McCarthy, 18. Christy Haney, 19. Ruth Campbell, 20. Grace Moore, 21. Aoibheann Reilly, 22. Nicole Fowley, 23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan.

ENGLAND: 15. Ellie Kildunne, 14. Abby Dow, 13. Megan Jones, 12. Tatyana Heard, 11. Jess Breach, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Natasha Hunt; 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Lark Atkin-Davies, 3. Maud Muir, 4. Morwenna Talling, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Zoe Aldcroft, 7. Sadia Kabeya, 8. Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16. Amy Cokayne, 17. Kelsey Clifford, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Rosie Galligan, 20. Maddie Feaunati, 21. Lucy Packer, 22. Holly Aitchison, 23. Helena Rowland.

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France).

– © AFP 2025, Additional reporting from The 42 Team.