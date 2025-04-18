Injuries force Munster to make four changes for Bulls clash

MUNSTER HAVE MADE four changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Bulls in Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].

Seán O’Brien, Niall Scannell, Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen all come into the side, as the province retain the bulk of the starting team from last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux.

Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash (both ankle), Diarmuid Barron (shoulder/arm) and John Hodnett (toe) were all unavailable after sustaining injuries in France.

Thaakir Abrahams is at full-back with O’Brien and Andrew Smith on the wings.

The midfield and half-back partnerships are unchanged, Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell starting in midfield with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continuing in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager start in the Munster front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Ahern, Peter O’Mahony and Kendellen complete the side in the Munster back row, with O’Mahony shifting to the seven jersey for the first time this season.

On the Munster bench, hooker Lee Barron is included having joined from Leinster ahead of schedule on loan, while Diarmuid Kilgallen is set to make his first appearance since February after recovering from injury.

Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn are the replacement forwards, with Conor Murray and Kilgallen the two backline replacements on a 6/2 bench split.

Ahead of this weekend’s games Munster are fifth in the URC table, six points off the Sharks in fourth. The Bulls, who have won 10 of their 14 league games, are third.

Munster:

15. Thaakir Abrahams

14. Seán O’Brien

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Tom Ahern

7. Peter O’Mahony

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Mark Donnelly

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Conor Murray

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen

23. Ruadhán Quinn

Vodacom Bulls:

15. Devon Williams

14. Sebastian de Klerk

13. David Kriel

12. Harold Vorster

11. Canan Moodie

10. Johan Goosen

9. Embrose Papier

1. Jan-hendrik Wessels

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Wilco Louw

4. Cobus Wiese

5. Ruan Nortje (capt)

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jannes Kirsten

8. Cameron Hanekom

Replacements:

16. Johann Grobbelaar

Johann Grobbelaar 17. Simphiwe Matanzima

18. Mornay Smith

19. JF van Heerden

20. Nizaam Carr

21. Zak Burger

22. Keagan Johannes

23. Stravino Jacobs

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR]