Injuries force Munster to make four changes for Bulls clash

MUNSTER HAVE MADE four changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Bulls in Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].
Seán O’Brien, Niall Scannell, Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen all come into the side, as the province retain the bulk of the starting team from last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux.
Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash (both ankle), Diarmuid Barron (shoulder/arm) and John Hodnett (toe) were all unavailable after sustaining injuries in France.
Thaakir Abrahams is at full-back with O’Brien and Andrew Smith on the wings.
Advertisement
The midfield and half-back partnerships are unchanged, Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell starting in midfield with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continuing in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager start in the Munster front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.
Ahern, Peter O’Mahony and Kendellen complete the side in the Munster back row, with O’Mahony shifting to the seven jersey for the first time this season.
On the Munster bench, hooker Lee Barron is included having joined from Leinster ahead of schedule on loan, while Diarmuid Kilgallen is set to make his first appearance since February after recovering from injury.
Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn are the replacement forwards, with Conor Murray and Kilgallen the two backline replacements on a 6/2 bench split.
Ahead of this weekend’s games Munster are fifth in the URC table, six points off the Sharks in fourth. The Bulls, who have won 10 of their 14 league games, are third.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Injuries force Munster to make four changes for Bulls clash
MUNSTER HAVE MADE four changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Bulls in Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].
Seán O’Brien, Niall Scannell, Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen all come into the side, as the province retain the bulk of the starting team from last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux.
Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash (both ankle), Diarmuid Barron (shoulder/arm) and John Hodnett (toe) were all unavailable after sustaining injuries in France.
Thaakir Abrahams is at full-back with O’Brien and Andrew Smith on the wings.
The midfield and half-back partnerships are unchanged, Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell starting in midfield with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continuing in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager start in the Munster front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.
Ahern, Peter O’Mahony and Kendellen complete the side in the Munster back row, with O’Mahony shifting to the seven jersey for the first time this season.
On the Munster bench, hooker Lee Barron is included having joined from Leinster ahead of schedule on loan, while Diarmuid Kilgallen is set to make his first appearance since February after recovering from injury.
Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn are the replacement forwards, with Conor Murray and Kilgallen the two backline replacements on a 6/2 bench split.
Ahead of this weekend’s games Munster are fifth in the URC table, six points off the Sharks in fourth. The Bulls, who have won 10 of their 14 league games, are third.
Munster:
Replacements:
Vodacom Bulls:
Replacements:
Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR]
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Munster Rugby SUAF Team news Bulls URC