Build up to Ireland's tour of New Zealand with our special preview event

Ronan O’Gara on the All Blacks, with Murray and Gavan, in Liberty Hall.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named his travelling party for the daunting series with the All Blacks this month.

And we’re also making our final preparations for the summer showdown in New Zealand.

We’ll build up to the New Zealand tour with our first live preview event in some time, as we take over the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday, 29 June (doors 6pm, show after 7pm).

The Rugby Weekly and Rugby Weekly Extra cast of experts — Bernard Jackman, Eoin Toolan, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella — will host a lively evening of rugby chat and analysis.

Simon Zebo chats to Murray and Gavan in Liberty Hall.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

There’ll be a complimentary Guinness on arrival, thanks to our friends at the Harcourt Hotel, and we’ll have a couple of nice prizes throughout the evening.

Tickets are €20 plus booking and available here.

- Originally published at 14.16