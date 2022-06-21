Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Build up to Ireland's tour of New Zealand with our special preview event

The Rugby Weekly crew will look ahead to the series with live analysis, debate and your questions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 3:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,036 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795021

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Ronan O’Gara on the All Blacks, with Murray and Gavan, in Liberty Hall.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named his travelling party for the daunting series with the All Blacks this month. 

And we’re also making our final preparations for the summer showdown in New Zealand.

We’ll build up to the New Zealand tour with our first live preview event in some time, as we take over the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday, 29 June (doors 6pm, show after 7pm). 

The Rugby Weekly and Rugby Weekly Extra cast of experts — Bernard Jackman, Eoin Toolan, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella — will host a lively evening of rugby chat and analysis. 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Simon Zebo chats to Murray and Gavan in Liberty Hall.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

There’ll be a complimentary Guinness on arrival, thanks to our friends at the Harcourt Hotel, and we’ll have a couple of nice prizes throughout the evening. 

Tickets are €20 plus booking and available here

Join Us

- Originally published at 14.16 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie