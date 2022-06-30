All Blacks name two uncapped players in match day 23 – Beauden Barrett gets nod at outhalf

IAN FOSTER, THE All Blacks coach, has selected two new caps in his squad for Saturday’s opening test of the three-match series between New Zealand and Ireland.

For Leicester Fainga’anuku, this will be the biggest game of his career, even allowing for his achievements with the Crusaders in Super Rugby. Pita Gus Sowakula, the Fijian who played for the country of his birth at basketball before moving to New Zealand in 2016, has been named on the bench.

The other key news is the selection of Scott Barrett at blindside, a position he has not played in for the All Blacks since their World Cup capitulation at the hands of England in 2019.

“After what seems like a long time away from home, it couldn’t be scripted better to be back in front of our fans for this match,” said head coach, Ian Foster.

“Whilst this week hasn’t exactly gone to plan for us, our overall preparation has gone really well.

“We’ve prepared rigorously for this match, albeit only having a ten day period together.

“We have huge respect for this Irish team and can’t wait to run out onto a packed Eden Park on Saturday.”

Foster has opted for George Bower, Codie Taylor with Ofa Tu’ungafasi in his front row.

Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock pair up once again in the second row with Scott Barrett, captain Sam Cane and Ardie Savea completing a formidable looking back row.

The half-backs are Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett; wings Fainga’anuku and Sevu Reece are supported by full-back Jordie Barrett in the backfield with Quinn Tupaea and Rieko Ioane in midfield.

Whitelock’s selection takes him to 133 caps- making him the second most capped All Black of all time, behind Richie McCaw.

All Blacks side to face Ireland:

1 George Bower (11)

2 Codie Taylor (66)

3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi (44)

4 Brodie Retallick (92)

5 Samuel Whitelock (132)

6 Scott Barrett (48)

7 Sam Cane (77) – captain

8 Ardie Savea (59)

9 Aaron Smith (102)

10 Beauden Barrett (101)

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku* (0)

12 Quinn Tupaea (7)

13 Rieko Ioane (47)

14 Sevu Reece (17)

15 Jordie Barrett (36)

Replacements

16 Samisoni Taukei’aho (9)

17 Karl Tu’inukuafe (25)

18 Angus Ta’avao (20)

19 Pita Gus Sowakula (0)*

20 Dalton Papalii (12)

21 Finlay Christie (5)

22 Richie Mo’unga (32)

23 Braydon Ennor (4)

