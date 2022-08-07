Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Who will win today's All-Ireland senior camogie final?

Have your say before the action gets underway.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 626 Views 1 Comment
Familiar foes Kilkenny and Cork will meet again in the All-Ireland final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Familiar foes Kilkenny and Cork will meet again in the All-Ireland final.
Familiar foes Kilkenny and Cork will meet again in the All-Ireland final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Today’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie finals

Croke Park, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

Senior: Cork v Kilkenny, 4.15pm

Intermediate: Cork v Galway, 2pm

Junior: Antrim v Armagh, 12pm

********************

IT’S THE MOST important day in the camogie calendar.

Croke Park will host an All-Ireland final triple-header, starting with the Premier Junior decider between Antrim and Armagh. Cork and Galway will then take to the stage for the intermediate showpiece and the action will conclude with the senior clash between Cork and Kilkenny.

Last year’s finalists Cork will aim to do one better this time around to end their four-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, while Kilkenny last ended the year as All-Ireland champions in 2020.

One of the big three will finish the year as senior champions later today.

Who will win today’s All-Ireland senior camogie final?


Poll Results:

Cork (153)
Kilkenny (122)


