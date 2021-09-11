Membership : Access or Sign Up
Who do you think will win tomorrow's All-Ireland camogie finals?

There are three intriguing deciders to look forward to in Croke Park.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,146 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5542036
Who will be lifting the trophies in Croke Park?
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Who will be lifting the trophies in Croke Park?
Who will be lifting the trophies in Croke Park?
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE’S ANOTHER SUPER Sunday of GAA action ahead this weekend. This time, it’s the camogie that will be taking centre stage as the Premier Junior, Intermediate, and Senior All-Ireland finals are all down for decision in Croke Park.

The triple-header will begin at 12pm when defending champions Armagh put their title on the line against Wexford in the Premier Junior decider.

Kilkenny and Antrim will take to the field shortly after as they contest the Intermediate final at 2pm before the senior showpiece takes place between Galway and Cork.

RTÉ will be providing live coverage of all the games, with the broadcast starting at 11.45am. The42 would love to hear your thoughts on what you think the outcome of today’s games will be.

Who will be the in the key match-ups and which players do you think will stand out in the three finals? Let us know in the comment section below.

And make sure to cast a vote in our poll for the All-Ireland Senior final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Who will be taking home the O’Duffy Cup?


Poll Results:

Galway (171)
Cork (163)


