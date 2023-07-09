Cork to face Galway in All-Ireland semi-final as GPA address protest confusion

CORK HAVE BEEN drawn to face Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final of the senior camogie championship, while Waterford will take on Tipperary in the other final-four tie.

Matthew Twomey’s Cork progressed to the semi-finals after a dramatic one-point win over the 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilkenny today.

Tipperary won the other All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday with an emphatic display against Antrim. Waterford and Galway were already waiting for both quarter-final victors in the semi-final draw which took place after the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare.

Advertisement

The Cork-Galway semi-final is certainly the pick of the two ties, as two of the top three camogie sides battle it out for a place in the All-Ireland final. The sides previously contested the 2021 decider where Cathal Murray’s charges prevailed.

Waterford and Tipperary have been considered as sides that would be just outside the top three, meaning one of them are guaranteed a chance to contest for the O’Duffy Cup this year.

Both semi-finals will take place in Nowlan Park on 22 July.

It is completely incorrect to suggest @KilkennyCamogie broke any protest.



Players agreed to wear t-shirts and then either return to dressing room to change into jersey or change on pitch.



Commiserations to them and congrats to @CorkCamogie #UnitedForEquality https://t.co/oQghVq8b7g — GPA (@gaelicplayers) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the GPA have moved to clarify the events surrounding the protest which was staged ahead of the Cork v Kilkenny game. Players from both sides wore t-shirts which read #United For Equality to continue the intention of Ladies Football and camogie squads to finish the championship season under protest.

Similar to other protests as part of this campaign, the Cork team returned to the dressing-room to change into their playing gear. The Kilkenny team remained on the pitch, which which was interpreted by some observers that they were not participating fully in the protest.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest Kilkenny broke any protest,” the GPA said in a tweet today. “Players agreed to wear t-shirts and then either return to dressing room to change into jersey or change on pitch. Commiserations to them and congrats to Cork.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!