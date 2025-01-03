Advertisement
More Stories
O'Moore Park is scheduled to host Dr Crokes and Errigal Ciaran on Sunday. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Freeforecast

GAA to monitor pitches for club semi-finals after weather warnings

Longford, Tullamore, Roscommon, Cavan, and Portlaoise are all due to host games.
3.06pm, 3 Jan 2025

THE GAA WILL monitor pitches ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland club football semi-final action after Met Éireann issued snow-ice warnings  around the country.

Football fixtures at senior, intermediate, and junior level have been pencilled in for venues in Longford, Tullamore, Roscommon, Cavan, and Portlaoise. 

The two high-profile senior semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon with  Dublin’s Cuala taking on Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill in Cavan, while Kerry’s Dr Crokes are set to face Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in Portlaoise.

The intermediate games are pencilled in for Saturday afternoon, while one of the junior semi-finals is fixed for Sunday.

At present the games are set to go ahead, but the GAA have confirmed this afternoon that ‘due to the current weather forecast, the GAA will monitor the pitches over the weekend, any changes will be notified as soon as possible.’

The five counties that are due to host the games have all been issued with a status yellow ‘snow-ice’ warning, that is due to come into effect at 5pm tomorrow and covers the following 24 hours.

The club fixture schedule allows little room for postponements as the intermediate final is down for Sunday 12 January at 4.30pm, the senior final is on Sunday 19 January at 3.30pm, while the junior final is on Saturday 25 January.

a-general-view-of-kingspan-breffni-park-before-the-game Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 4 January

All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals

  • Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) v Caragh (Kildare), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Ballinderry (Derry, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 5 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

  • Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Cuala (Dublin), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 1.30pm – TG4.
  • Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final

  • An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballinagar (Offaly), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Junior football twinning final

  • Tara (London) v Naomh Pádraig Muff (Donegal), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12pm – Ulster GAA TV.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie