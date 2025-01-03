GAA to monitor pitches for club semi-finals after weather warnings

THE GAA WILL monitor pitches ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland club football semi-final action after Met Éireann issued snow-ice warnings around the country.

Football fixtures at senior, intermediate, and junior level have been pencilled in for venues in Longford, Tullamore, Roscommon, Cavan, and Portlaoise.

The two high-profile senior semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon with Dublin’s Cuala taking on Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill in Cavan, while Kerry’s Dr Crokes are set to face Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in Portlaoise.

The intermediate games are pencilled in for Saturday afternoon, while one of the junior semi-finals is fixed for Sunday.

At present the games are set to go ahead, but the GAA have confirmed this afternoon that ‘due to the current weather forecast, the GAA will monitor the pitches over the weekend, any changes will be notified as soon as possible.’

The five counties that are due to host the games have all been issued with a status yellow ‘snow-ice’ warning, that is due to come into effect at 5pm tomorrow and covers the following 24 hours.

The club fixture schedule allows little room for postponements as the intermediate final is down for Sunday 12 January at 4.30pm, the senior final is on Sunday 19 January at 3.30pm, while the junior final is on Saturday 25 January.

Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday 4 January

All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals

Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) v Caragh (Kildare), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Ballinderry (Derry, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Sunday 5 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Cuala (Dublin), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 1.30pm – TG4.

Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballinagar (Offaly), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Junior football twinning final