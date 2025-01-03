THE GAA WILL monitor pitches ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland club football semi-final action after Met Éireann issued snow-ice warnings around the country.
Football fixtures at senior, intermediate, and junior level have been pencilled in for venues in Longford, Tullamore, Roscommon, Cavan, and Portlaoise.
The two high-profile senior semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon with Dublin’s Cuala taking on Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill in Cavan, while Kerry’s Dr Crokes are set to face Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in Portlaoise.
The intermediate games are pencilled in for Saturday afternoon, while one of the junior semi-finals is fixed for Sunday.
At present the games are set to go ahead, but the GAA have confirmed this afternoon that ‘due to the current weather forecast, the GAA will monitor the pitches over the weekend, any changes will be notified as soon as possible.’
The five counties that are due to host the games have all been issued with a status yellow ‘snow-ice’ warning, that is due to come into effect at 5pm tomorrow and covers the following 24 hours.
The club fixture schedule allows little room for postponements as the intermediate final is down for Sunday 12 January at 4.30pm, the senior final is on Sunday 19 January at 3.30pm, while the junior final is on Saturday 25 January.
GAA to monitor pitches for club semi-finals after weather warnings
Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 4 January
All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals
*****
Sunday 5 January
All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals
All-Ireland junior club football semi-final
Junior football twinning final
club Fixtures forecast GAA Gaelic Football