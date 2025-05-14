Premier League confirms earlier closure of summer transfer windows

THIS SUMMER’S TWO transfer windows will close at the earlier than usual time of 7pm, the Premier League has announced.

Mail Sport first reported the early closure earlier this week, with the English top flight confirming its summer plans on Wednesday.

The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm, but the earlier deadline is intended to allow club and league officials to complete their work at more sociable hours rather than still be at their desks well beyond midnight.

The Premier League confirmed the 7pm closure would apply to the short window which will open from 1-10 June, and the main window which will run from 16 June to 1 September.

The first of those windows is an additional registration period created by Fifa which leagues could adopt if they had teams involved in the Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on 13 June.

The PA news agency understands the 7pm timing will align with other major national leagues across Europe.