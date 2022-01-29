Meath, Derry, Kerry and Mayo sides book places in All-Ireland finals next Sunday

All-Ireland club semi-final results

Intermediate

Trim (Meath) 1-11 St Faithleach’s (Roscommon) 0-11

Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) 2-6 Na Gaeil (Kerry) 0-7

Junior

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 5-8 Denn (Cavan) 1-12

Kilmeena (Mayo) 1-18 Clonbullogue (Offaly) 0-6

MEATH, DERRY, KERRY and Mayo clubs will contest next Sunday’s All-Ireland intermediate and junior club finals after today’s semi-final action.

Meath’s Trim and Derry’s Steelstown Brian Ógs will face off in the intermediate final, while Kerry’s Gneeveguilla and Mayo’s Kilmeena will contest the junior decider, both games are scheduled for Croke Park.

In the intermediate semi-finals, Trim saw off Roscommon’s St Faithleach’s by 1-11 to 0-11 at The Downs GAA club in Westmeath.

Well done to @TrimGAAClub on winning their @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Club IFC Semi-Final!



The big day will be Sun 6th Feb at 15:30 in @CrokePark



Watch back all the action courtesy of @westmeath_gaa and their brilliant coverage #GAA #TheToughest



📺 https://t.co/rWvuusw4aF — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) January 29, 2022

Steelstown Brian Ógs claimed a notable success by 2-6 to 0-7 against Kerry’s Na Gaeil, the 2020 All-Ireland junior champions, in a clash played at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan in Mayo.

We are going to Croke Park! 💙💛💪🏻💪🏻 amazing match well done everyone 👏🏻👏🏻 these lads did themselves and club proud today like everyday . FT @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final: Steelstown 2-06 Na Gaeil (Kerry) 0-07. pic.twitter.com/BFphGaxlV1 — Steelstown Brian Ógs (@BrianOgs) January 29, 2022

The junior games saw Gneeveguilla fire home five goals against Cavan’s Denn in Tullamore, running out winners by 5-8 to 1-12.

Gneeveguilla lost the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final back in 2011 and will be hoping to maintain the trend of Kerry victors after 10 clubs from the Kingdom have won this championship.

Congratulations to players and management. Croke Park here we come 💚💛💚💛.

Safe travelling to all our super supporters on way down from Tullamore. pic.twitter.com/rba1JdD89P — Gneeveguilla GAA (@Gneeveguillagaa) January 29, 2022

No Mayo club has lifted the title but Kilmeena have that opportunity after they ran out convincing victors, 1-18 to 0-6, against Offaly’s Clonbullogue today in Longford.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO CROKER 💪🏼🏁

Our journeys not over yet!! ☺️Congratulations to our men who defeated @ClonbullogueG today in Pearse Park with a full time score of 1-18 to 0-06. We now face @Gneeveguillagaa of Kerry in the @AIB_GAA All Ireland JFC Final next Sunday 6th February🏁 pic.twitter.com/iEjL0zDaGA — Kilmeena GAA (@KilmeenaGAA) January 29, 2022

