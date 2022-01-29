Membership : Access or Sign Up
Meath, Derry, Kerry and Mayo sides book places in All-Ireland finals next Sunday

The intermediate and junior finals take place next Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 5:47 PM
Croke Park will host next Sunday's finals.
Croke Park will host next Sunday's finals.
All-Ireland club semi-final results

Intermediate

  • Trim (Meath) 1-11 St Faithleach’s (Roscommon) 0-11
  • Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) 2-6 Na Gaeil (Kerry) 0-7

Junior

  • Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 5-8 Denn (Cavan) 1-12
  • Kilmeena (Mayo) 1-18 Clonbullogue (Offaly) 0-6

*******

MEATH, DERRY, KERRY and Mayo clubs will contest next Sunday’s All-Ireland intermediate and junior club finals after today’s semi-final action.

Meath’s Trim and Derry’s Steelstown Brian Ógs will face off in the intermediate final, while Kerry’s Gneeveguilla and Mayo’s Kilmeena will contest the junior decider, both games are scheduled for Croke Park.

In the intermediate semi-finals, Trim saw off Roscommon’s St Faithleach’s by 1-11 to 0-11 at The Downs GAA club in Westmeath.

Steelstown Brian Ógs claimed a notable success by 2-6 to 0-7 against Kerry’s Na Gaeil, the 2020 All-Ireland junior champions, in a clash played at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan in Mayo.

The junior games saw Gneeveguilla fire home five goals against Cavan’s Denn in Tullamore, running out winners by 5-8 to 1-12.

Gneeveguilla lost the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final back in 2011 and will be hoping to maintain the trend of Kerry victors after 10 clubs from the Kingdom have won this championship.

No Mayo club has lifted the title but Kilmeena have that opportunity after they ran out convincing victors, 1-18 to 0-6, against Offaly’s Clonbullogue today in Longford.

