Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Croke Park capacity set at 41,150 for All-Ireland senior football final

Mayo face Tyrone in the decider on 11 September.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 3:21 PM
Croke Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE decided to increase the Croke Park capacity to 41,150 for the All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Tyrone on Saturday 11 September.

The decision was taken to set the stadium capacity at 50% for this game, which means there will be an additional 1,150 tickets available for distribution.

Yesterday the Government had announced that outdoor venues would be allowed to operate at a capacity of 75% from Monday 6 September.

But the GAA have opted against a major increase for the final, citing the fact that half of the tickets for the game have already been distributed.

In addition the GAA say that there are ‘unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day’ for a crowd of over 41,150 which would be ‘coming from all over the country and abroad’.

The GAA released a statement outlining the reasoning for their decision:

“The GAA welcomes yesterday’s government announcement regarding the easing of restrictions for sporting events.

“After careful consideration we are confirming that a 50% capacity threshold will apply for the GAA Football All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Saturday week, September 11.

“This means there will be an additional 1,150 tickets for distribution.

“With approximately half of our tickets already distributed and unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day for a crowd in excess of 41,150 coming from all over the country and abroad, it was decided to proceed on the basis of a 50% attendance.

“The GAA acknowledges the work of the Department of Sport on this issue and looks forward to the benefit that Tuesday evening’s announcement will have on club games in the weeks and months ahead.”

