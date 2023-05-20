Strong second-half sees Donegal open All-Ireland series with win as Cavan overcome London

DONEGAL OVERCAME A three-point deficit to open their All-Ireland series with a victory, as they got the better of Clare in a Group 4 clash in Ennis.

The hosts made the stronger start, building up a three-point lead in the opening 10 minutes while also holding Donegal scoreless.

Eoin Cleary helped the Banner extend their advantage to 0-5 to 0-1 just before the half-hour mark with Oisín Gallen and Eoghan Bán Gallagher trading points with Emmet McMahon to leave three between the sides at the break.

Ciarán Thompson and Gallen top-scored for Donegal as the visitors cut through the scoring difference, and eventually took control in the second half. Hugh McFadden and Caolan McGonigle were also among the scorers as Donegal ran out as five-point victors.

Meanwhile in the Tailteann Cup, Cavan continued their winning run with a victory against London. The visitors were leading by two points in the first half before London edged ahead thanks to a goal from Liam Gallagher.

Ryan O’Neill hit the equaliser before Oisín Brady reclaimed the advantage for Cavan. One point separated the teams at half-time.

A point from James Smith pushed Cavan into a four-point lead in the early stages of the second half, and they were seven points ahead on 55 minutes.

London grabbed a second goal through Enda Lynn two minutes later but that was close as they got, with Cavan tagging on the insurance scores to secure the win.

Limerick were also victorious in their Tailteann Cup outing against Carlow, hitting a quickfire 1-5 just after half-time to help them on the way to victory. Paul Maher set the Shannonsiders on their way with a goal on 36 minutes as James Naughton, Cathal Downes and Brian Donovan added the points to extend their lead. Peter Nash was also on target in that sequence.

Limerick continued to hold their position to see out the win.

All-Ireland SFC – Round 1

Clare 0-9 Donegal 0-14 (Group 4)

Tailteann Cup – Round 2

London 2-6 Cavan 0-18 (Group 1)

Carlow 0-14 Limerick 1-19 (Group 3)

