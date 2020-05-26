Quiz: Test your knowledge of All-Ireland football final goalscorers

Which of these players did NOT score a goal in the 2018 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Tyrone? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Ciarán Kilkenny Paul Mannion

Peter Harte Niall Scully

Galway scored a superb goal against Kerry in the 2000 All-Ireland replay. But who finished the move to the net? Paul Clancy Pádraic Joyce

Declan Meehan Derek Savage

Who kicked two goals for Mayo as they fell short against Kerry in the 2006 decider? Conor Mortimer Kevin O'Neill

Ciarán McDonald Pat Harte

Who found the net twice for the Kingdom in their victory over Cork in the 2007 showpiece? Colm Cooper Declan O'Sullivan

Paul Galvin Kieran Donaghy

And who scored a brace for Dublin when they overcame Mayo in the 2013 All-Ireland final? Bernard Brogan Paul Mannion

Diarmuid Connolly Paddy Andrews

Which player scored the only goal of the game in the 2008 final between Tyrone and Kerry? Bryan Sheehan Brian Dooher

Tommy McGuigan Darran O'Sullivan

Michael Murphy and which other player grabbed goals for Donegal in their 2012 triumph against Mayo? Patrick McBrearty Mark McHugh

Colm McFadden Karl Lacey

Who put the ball past Stephen Cluxton to get Mayo's only goal against Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final? Lee Keegan Cillian O'Connor

Andy Moran Jason Doherty

Which of these Kerry forwards hit one of the two goals that pushed them to victory over Donegal in the 2014 final? Donnchadh Walsh Paul Geaney

James O'Donoghue Stephen O'Brien