Quiz: Test your knowledge of All-Ireland football final goalscorers
Let’s find out how much you know here.
Which of these players did NOT score a goal in the 2018 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Tyrone?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Ciarán Kilkenny
Paul Mannion
Peter Harte
Niall Scully
Galway scored a superb goal against Kerry in the 2000 All-Ireland replay. But who finished the move to the net?
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Paul Clancy
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Pádraic Joyce
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Declan Meehan
©INPHO/Tom Honan
Derek Savage
Who kicked two goals for Mayo as they fell short against Kerry in the 2006 decider?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Conor Mortimer
Kevin O'Neill
Ciarán McDonald
Pat Harte
Who found the net twice for the Kingdom in their victory over Cork in the 2007 showpiece?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Colm Cooper
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Declan O'Sullivan
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Paul Galvin
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Kieran Donaghy
And who scored a brace for Dublin when they overcame Mayo in the 2013 All-Ireland final?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Bernard Brogan
Paul Mannion
Diarmuid Connolly
Paddy Andrews
Which player scored the only goal of the game in the 2008 final between Tyrone and Kerry?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Bryan Sheehan
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Brian Dooher
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tommy McGuigan
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Darran O'Sullivan
Michael Murphy and which other player grabbed goals for Donegal in their 2012 triumph against Mayo?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Patrick McBrearty
Mark McHugh
Colm McFadden
Karl Lacey
Who put the ball past Stephen Cluxton to get Mayo's only goal against Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Lee Keegan
©INPHO/James Crombie
Cillian O'Connor
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Andy Moran
©INPHO/James Crombie
Jason Doherty
Which of these Kerry forwards hit one of the two goals that pushed them to victory over Donegal in the 2014 final?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Donnchadh Walsh
Paul Geaney
James O'Donoghue
Stephen O'Brien
And finally, which Cork man scored the only goal of the game in their clash with Kerry in the 2009 decider?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Daniel Goulding
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Donncha O'Connor
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Colm O'Neill
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Nicholas Murphy
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention to the goalscorers in All-Ireland football finals.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Gaelic football?
