Over one million viewers tune in to watch All-Ireland football final on RTÉ

OVER ONE MILLION viewers tuned in to watch the 2024 All-Ireland SFC final on RTÉ, the broadcaster has announced.

A peak audience of 1,085,400 watched Armagh end a 22-year wait to lift Sam Maguire following a tense battle with Galway in Croke Park. That’s just slightly above the 1,037,000 who watched Clare win the All-Ireland hurling final on the Sunday Game last weekend.

The football final drew in an average TV audience of 889,000 which represented a share of 76% of those watching TV at the time. There 356,416 streams of Armagh’s triumph on RTÉ Player.

The Sunday Game highlights and review of the Football year with Jacqui Hurley and guests on RTÉ One was watched by 191,000, with a share of 21%. An average audience of 294,000 tuned in for RTÉ’s Up For the Match programme.

“As live sport dominates our screens the draw of the All Ireland finals remain constant,” said RTÉ’s Head of Sport, Declan McBennett. “A wonderful day for Armagh Gaels and an enthralling final which made life long memories for those from the Orchard county.”