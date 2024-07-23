Over one million viewers watch All-Ireland hurling final on RTÉ

OVER ONE MILLION viewers watched Sunday’s epic All-Ireland senior hurling final on RTÉ 2.

Clare were crowned champions after a 3-29 to 1-24 extra-time win over Cork at Croke Park.

RTÉ say an average of 1,037,000 tuned into live coverage on The Sunday Game Live, with another 9,000 watching on RTÉ2+1.

Advertisement

The RTÉ 2 audience represented a share of 77% of those watching TV at the time.

Television coverage peaked at 1,231,000 as the game reached its climax.

Last year’s final showdown between Limerick and Kilkenny averaged 830,000 on RTÉ 2, which was the highest audience for an All-Ireland hurling final since 2019.

“It is fitting given the epic nature of yesterday’s clash that it attracted such a huge audience to witness the skill and commitment on display from both sides,” RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett said.

“The game will live long in the memory of those who witnessed or listened to it, with Tony Kelly’s goal taking its place in the annals of memorable Croke Park moments.”

BBC, meanwhile, haven’t been as forthcoming with their ratings but confirmed a peak audience of half a million to The Journal yesterday.

The 42 contacted BBC for further details, to which a spokesperson responded: “We don’t routinely publish audience figures for individual programmes.”

- Updated 9.43am with BBC spokesperson’s comment.