Clare crowned All-Ireland hurling champions after epic final against Cork

Clare 3-29

Cork 1-34

(After extra-time)

A GAME OF stunning drama ended with Clare just holding off Cork to realise their All-Ireland dream again.

It took extra-time and over ninety minutes of pulsating hurling, before Brian Lohan’s team prevailed by the narrowest margin.

Clare were in the driving seat in normal time but Cork pulled them back and in extra-time they again made a push for the finish line to go three clear. Patrick Horgan struck over a pair of frees to cut the gap for Cork, and they had one last chance to force a replay, but Robbie O’Flynn’s shot under immense pressure tailed wide.

It was an epic encounter, the pair serving up a game reminiscent of their 2013 two-game sage in terms of the heart-stopping action. They were tied at 3-21 to 1-27 at the close of normal time, Mark Rodgers firing a bullet to the net early in the second half for Clare, and Tony Kelly producing a special sequence of play to magically weave through the Cork defence for a 52nd minute goal.

Cork trailed by three with a minute of normal time left but dug deep to show their resilience with two Patrick Horgan frees and a Mark Coleman score levelling the game. It appeared as if Kelly had spun around to loft over the winner for Clare, but after Jack O’Connor’s shot drifted wide, Cork got one last chance as substitute Tommy O’Connell did brilliantly to win a break and draw a free. Horgan kept his cool to nail the free and extra-time was on the cards.

The first half was gripping stuff, split into two periods of dominance. Cork began sharpest, racing three points clear, seeing Clare replying to draw level, and then producing another scoring burst to go ahead 1-8 to 0-4 by the 14th minute.

The Cork goal was a terrific individual effort 11 minutes in, Robert Downey accelerating away on the left wing, persisting with his run and then unleashing a drive that Eibhear Quilligan had no answer to.

Robert Downey celebrates his goal for Cork. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

If Clare were rocked, they didn’t show it. Shane O’Donnell became their figurehead, his break paved the way for an offload in the 18th minute that saw Aidan McCarthy net. That was the springboard for Clare to draw within one, Cork countered again with a scoring spree, Patrick Horgan nailing the frees that sent them ahead by three.

Clare’s momentum generated a charge of four unanswered points – McCarthy (2), Mark Rodgers and David Reidy – as they edged ahead, but the half concluded with Darragh Fitzgibbon launching over the Cork score that left it level, 1-12 apiece, after a breathless half.

Aidan McCarthy celebrates his goal for Clre. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 1-7 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Tony Kelly 1-4, Mark Rodgers 1-3, Diarmuid Ryan 0-3, David Fitzgerald 0-3, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Peter Duggan 0-2 (0-1 sideline), David Reidy 0-2, Ryan Taylor 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1, Shane Meehan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (0-10f), Seamus Harnedy 0-4, Tim O’Mahony 0-3, Mark Coleman 0-3, Robert Downey 1-0, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-2, Shane Kingston 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-1, Eoin Downey 0-1, Ciarán Joyce 0-1, Alan Connolly 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley — captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

Subs

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for McCarthy (55)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Reidy (59)

23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Duggan (65)

26. Robin Mounsey (Ruan) for Rodgers (72)

McCarthy for Mounsey (Start of extra-time)

19. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Ryan (80)

25. Shane Meehan (Banner) for O’Donnell (inj) (80)

22. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Malone (87)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

21. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s) for Dalton (48)

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Connolly (63)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Barrett (66)

26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Harnedy (67)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Donoghue (inj) (79)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (inj) (80)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for O’Mahony (85)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)