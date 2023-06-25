Here is the format for the All-Ireland football quarter-final draw

THE ALL-IRELAND SFC is heating up as we approach the quarter-final stage, and the fixture pairings will be determined on Monday.

Following the preliminary quarter-final action over this weekend, we now know who will be in the bowls for the draw which will be conducted live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland at 8.30am.

Mayo claimed their place in the next stage after edging out neighbours, and last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Galway. Cork progressed after defeating Roscommon while Monaghan edged out Kildare and Tyrone outgunned Donegal.

Kerry, Dublin, Armagh and Derry were already assured a safe passage to the quarter-final stage and will be in the bowl for tomorrow’s draw.

The quarter-finals will be played next weekend with two taking place on Saturday, 1 July and two more being played on Sunday, 2 July.

Bowl 1 – Kerry, Dublin, Armagh, Derry.

Bowl 2 – Cork, Monaghan, Tyrone, Mayo.

Fixtures that can’t happen:

Kerry v Cork or Kerry v Mayo.

Armagh v Tyrone.

Derry v Monaghan.

