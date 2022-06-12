Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here is the format for tomorrow's All-Ireland football quarter-final draw

The games will then take place on the weekend of 25-26 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,595 Views 1 Comment
Clare's Cathal O'Connor and Alan Sweeney celebrate their win on Saturday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE EIGHT TEAMS that will feature in tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-final draw are now known.

The four provincial champions are joined by this weekend’s Round 2 qualifier winners for a draw that takes place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme at 8.30am.

  • Bowl 1 – Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Derry.
  • Bowl 2 – Clare, Mayo, Cork, Armagh.

The draw is subject to provincial final winners avoiding beaten finalists from their province, while any other repeat pairings will also be avoided. Possible repeat pairings are Galway v Mayo and Kerry v Cork.

If a repeat pairing is drawn, the Round 2 team will be moved to the next line and another Round 2 winner will be drawn to play the relevant provincial winner.

The venues and dates for the games will be confirmed later by the GAA’s CCCC with the four matches scheduled for the weekend of 25-26 June.

The semi-finals will be held on the weekend of 9-10 July and the potential pairings are:

  • Galway/Round 2 winner v Derry/Round 2 winner
  • Dublin/Round 2 winner v Kerry/Round 2 winner

