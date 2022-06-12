Here is the format for tomorrow's All-Ireland football quarter-final draw

THE EIGHT TEAMS that will feature in tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-final draw are now known.

The four provincial champions are joined by this weekend’s Round 2 qualifier winners for a draw that takes place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme at 8.30am.

Bowl 1 – Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Derry.

Bowl 2 – Clare, Mayo, Cork, Armagh.

The draw is subject to provincial final winners avoiding beaten finalists from their province, while any other repeat pairings will also be avoided. Possible repeat pairings are Galway v Mayo and Kerry v Cork.

If a repeat pairing is drawn, the Round 2 team will be moved to the next line and another Round 2 winner will be drawn to play the relevant provincial winner.

The venues and dates for the games will be confirmed later by the GAA’s CCCC with the four matches scheduled for the weekend of 25-26 June.

The semi-finals will be held on the weekend of 9-10 July and the potential pairings are:

Galway/Round 2 winner v Derry/Round 2 winner

Dublin/Round 2 winner v Kerry/Round 2 winner

