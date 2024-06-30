Kerry to play Armagh and Galway to meet Donegal in All-Ireland semi-finals

KERRY WILL PLAY Armagh and Galway will face Donegal in the semi-finals of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship.

The games will take place on the weekend of 13-14 July, with fixture details to be announced by the GAA’s CCCC.

No draw was required as Armagh had already met both Galway and Donegal in championship, meaning they had to be pitted against Kerry, as the GAA seek to avoid repeat pairings where possible.

The fixture will mark the first Kerry-Armagh meeting in championship since the 2006 quarter-final tie where the Kingdom triumphed 3-15 to 11-3 in Croke Park.

Galway and Donegal last clashed in championship in 2017 in a Round 4 tie where the Tribesmen ran out convincing winners by 4-17 to 0-14 at Markievicz Park.

The quartet all booked semi-final places this weekend with Armagh overcoming Roscommon yesterday, while Galway sensationally knocked out reigning champions Dublin.

Today’s action saw Donegal see off Louth and Kerry defeated Derry in the last of the quarter-final ties.

The semi-final stage will feature Armagh for the first time since 2005, while Donegal have been absent for a decade. Galway last contested a semi-final two years when they beat Derry, while this is Kerry’s fourth successive season involved in the last four.