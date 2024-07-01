Advertisement
Kerry, Armagh, Donegal and Galway have all advanced. INPHO
Last Four

Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland football semi-finals

Kerry play Armagh, while Galway and Donegal go head-to-head on the weekend of 13-14 July.
5.24pm, 30 Jun 2024
All-Ireland SFC semi-final fixtures

Saturday 13 July

Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ/BBC

Sunday 14 July

Donegal v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTÉ/BBC 

***

THE FIXTURE DETAILS have been confirmed for the semi-finals of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship.

Kerry will play Armagh in the first game on Saturday 13 July [throw-in 5.30pm], while Donegal and Galway will go head-to-head on the Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

Both games will be played at Croke Park, with live coverage on RTÉ and BBC. It’s a case of winner on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts to take place if required.

The Tailteann Cup final showdown between Down and Laois will take place before Kerry v Armagh [throw-in 3pm, RTÉ].

The fixture details for the All-Ireland JFC semi-finals and final have also been confirmed.

No draw was required in the All-Ireland SFC as Armagh had already met both Galway and Donegal in championship, meaning they had to be pitted against Kerry, as the GAA seek to avoid repeat pairings where possible.

The fixture will mark the first Kerry-Armagh meeting in championship since the 2006 quarter-final tie where the Kingdom triumphed 3-15 to 1-13 in Croke Park.

Galway and Donegal last clashed in championship in 2017 in a Round 4 tie where the Tribesmen ran out convincing winners by 4-17 to 0-14 at Markievicz Park.

The quartet all booked semi-final places over the weekend with Armagh overcoming Roscommon on Saturday, while Galway sensationally knocked out reigning champions Dublin.

Sunday’s action saw Donegal see off Louth and Kerry defeated Derry in the last of the quarter-final ties.

The semi-final stage will feature Armagh for the first time since 2005, while Donegal have been absent for a decade. Galway last contested a semi-final two years when they beat Derry, while this is Kerry’s fourth successive season involved in the last four. 

Other football fixtures 

All-Ireland JFC semi-finals

Friday 12 July

New York v Warwickshire, GAA CoE, Abbottstown, 5pm, Sport TG4

USGAA v London, GAA CoE, Abbottstown, 7pm, Sport TG4

Tailteann Cup final

Saturday July 13

Down v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm, RTÉ

All-Ireland JFC final

Sunday 14 July

USGAA/London v New York/Warwickshire, 1.30pm, Sport TG4 

