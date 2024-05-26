Here is how All-Ireland hurling championship fixtures look after day of drama

THE CONCLUSION OF the round-robin action in the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships today means the picutre is clearer as we prepare for the All-Ireland series.
We know it is Kilkenny against Dublin in the Leinster decider, a repeat of their 2021 meeting, while it’s Limerick against Clare in the Munster final for the third successive year.
Cork and Wexford secured the priceless third-place spots in the provincial championships, they will enter the All-Ireland action at the preliminary quarter-final stage, matching up againsts Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Offaly and Laois.
Here’s the full schedule of what’s in store for the key hurling dates in June and July.
*****
Saturday 8 June
Leinster senior hurling final
Kilkenny v Dublin, Croke Park.
Joe McDonagh Cup final
Laois v Offaly, Croke Park.
*****
Sunday 9 June
Munster senior hurling final
Limerick v Clare, Venue TBC.
*****
Weekend 15-16 June
All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals
Winner Laois/Offaly v Cork
Runner-up Laois/Offaly v Wexford
*****
Saturday 22 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals
Runner-up Dublin/Kilkenny v Cork/Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up
Runner-up Limerick/Clare v Wexford/Joe McDonagh Cup winner
*****
Saturday 6 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
Leinster champion v Quarter-final winner
*****
Sunday 7 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
Munster champion v Quarter-final winner
* Semi-final subject for provincial winners not meeting defeated provincial finalists, avoiding repeat pairings where feasible.
*****
Sunday 21 July
All-Ireland senior hurling final