Here is how All-Ireland hurling championship fixtures look after day of drama

THE CONCLUSION OF the round-robin action in the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships today means the picutre is clearer as we prepare for the All-Ireland series.

We know it is Kilkenny against Dublin in the Leinster decider, a repeat of their 2021 meeting, while it’s Limerick against Clare in the Munster final for the third successive year.

Cork and Wexford secured the priceless third-place spots in the provincial championships, they will enter the All-Ireland action at the preliminary quarter-final stage, matching up againsts Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Offaly and Laois.

Here’s the full schedule of what’s in store for the key hurling dates in June and July.

*****

Saturday 8 June

Leinster senior hurling final

Kilkenny v Dublin, Croke Park.

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Laois v Offaly, Croke Park.

Dublin's Chris Crummey and Kilkenny's Richie Reid. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Sunday 9 June

Munster senior hurling final

Limerick v Clare, Venue TBC.

*****

Weekend 15-16 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Winner Laois/Offaly v Cork

Runner-up Laois/Offaly v Wexford

Wexford manager Keith Rossiter. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 22 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

Runner-up Dublin/Kilkenny v Cork/Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up

Runner-up Limerick/Clare v Wexford/Joe McDonagh Cup winner

*****

Saturday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Leinster champion v Quarter-final winner

*****

Sunday 7 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Munster champion v Quarter-final winner

* Semi-final subject for provincial winners not meeting defeated provincial finalists, avoiding repeat pairings where feasible.

*****

Sunday 21 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final