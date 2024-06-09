Here's the remaining All-Ireland hurling championship fixtures

WITH THE PROVINCIAL championships wrapped up, both Kilkenny and Limerick are celebrating.

Five-in-a-row completed by Kilkenny in Leinster and six-in-a-row wrapped up by Limerick in Munster.

The focus now shifts to the All-Ireland hurling series with the picture clearer for the rest of the summer.

Next Saturday will see the prelminary quarter-finals take place in Tullamore, before Dublin and Clare must pick themselves up for the quarter-finals on Saturday 22 June.

Kilkenny will have a Saturday night fixture for the All-Ireland semi-finals, with Limerick in the Sunday afternoon slot.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Saturday 15 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Cork, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, Time TBC.

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, Time TBC.

*****

Saturday 22 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

Dublin v Offaly/Cork

Clare v Laois/Wexford

*****

Saturday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Kilkenny v Quarter-final winner

*****

Sunday 7 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Limerick v Quarter-final winner

* Semi-final subject for provincial winners not meeting defeated provincial finalists, avoiding repeat pairings where feasible.

*****

Sunday 21 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final