GARRY RINGROSE HAS been ruled out of the Lions’ third Test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday due to concussion.
The Ireland centre missed the first Test after suffering a head injury during a warm-up game against the Brumbies, but he was set to start last weekend’s second Test after coming through a 12-day return-to-play protocol.
However, Ringrose had to withdraw from last weekend’s series-clinching win over the Wallabies after experiencing fresh concussion symptoms and the Lions have now confirmed he has been ruled out of the third clash this weekend, having entered a new 12-day protocol.
In better news, Ireland’s Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy, as well as Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu, are back in the selection mix after overcoming injuries.
Hansen has missed both Tests so far due to a foot injury, with McCarthy missing the second Test with a foot injury.
Tuipulotu started the first Test but missed out on selection for the second and subsequently had a hamstring issue.
Ringrose ruled out of last Test but Hansen and McCarthy return
