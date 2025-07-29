Advertisement
More Stories
Joe McCarthy is back in training. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeLions

Ringrose ruled out of last Test but Hansen and McCarthy return

The outside centre is back in a 12-day return-to-play protocol.
7.44am, 29 Jul 2025
Murray Kinsella Reports from Sydney

GARRY RINGROSE HAS been ruled out of the Lions’ third Test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday due to concussion.

The Ireland centre missed the first Test after suffering a head injury during a warm-up game against the Brumbies, but he was set to start last weekend’s second Test after coming through a 12-day return-to-play protocol.

However, Ringrose had to withdraw from last weekend’s series-clinching win over the Wallabies after experiencing fresh concussion symptoms and the Lions have now confirmed he has been ruled out of the third clash this weekend, having entered a new 12-day protocol.

In better news, Ireland’s Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy, as well as Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu, are back in the selection mix after overcoming injuries.

Hansen has missed both Tests so far due to a foot injury, with McCarthy missing the second Test with a foot injury.

Tuipulotu started the first Test but missed out on selection for the second and subsequently had a hamstring issue.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie