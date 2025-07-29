Determined Dunum delivers again at Galway

DUNUM SHOWED his liking for Galway once more with a tremendous front-running effort in the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap.

Not that sharpest away but quickly to the front nonetheless, in the hands of Seamie Heffernan, the Natalia Lupini-trained horse was pressed through the final furlong by Bear Profit.

The 12-1 winner would not give way, however, as he made it three career wins at the Ballybrit festival.

Lupini said: “We couldn’t dismiss Galway and have been working towards both this race and the Ahonoora on Sunday. He did well today, and Seamie is a great asset for a small yard like ours. Having a jockey of his calibre is a massive help.

“The horse usually jumps out smart, Seamie wasn’t going to give away his position, and the horse enjoyed himself. He loves the downhill run into the dip, and he battled well towards the line.

“We’ll see how he is at home, but hopefully he’ll also run in the Ahonoora.”

Joe Murphy and Gary Carroll have a big day booked at Goodwood on Thursday and warmed up in style with a runaway success for Pivotal Attack in the COLM QUINN BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

The trainer-jockey combination will team up with Royal Ascot heroine Cercene in the Nassau Stakes and were in the winner’s enclosure courtesy of this 9-2 chance, who fairly sprinted by hot favourite Amelia Earhart when asked.

Murphy said: “Our filly was very professional, she relaxed, and when he asked her, she quickened. I think we have a nice filly going forward.

“I don’t know where we’ll go next, but the curve will be upwards anyway. I don’t know the calibre of the race it was, and the O’Brien-horse (Amelia Earhart) was a bit unlucky, but it was the way our filly did it — she did it very well.

“She is out of a Pivotal mare and we think she is stakes class.”

Cormac Farrell’s Sticktotheplan was sent off the 22-1 outsider of the seven-runner COLM QUINN BMW Novice Hurdle, but shot through against the rail to win in good style.

The Willie Mullins pair of Vicar Street and La Note Verte seemed sure to fight out the finish approaching the last, but the race changed drastically in complexion.

Emily Love was challenging, as was Timeless Treaty, but it was Sticktotheplan and Ricky Doyle who quickened up best of all to win by two and a quarter lengths.

“We fancied him and had a few quid on as we’ve always thought he was a very smart horse. It has taken time for the penny to drop and to race correctly. His jumping has come together, and he has a huge future,” said Farrell.

“I tried to sell him on several occasions, but nobody would buy him, so I’m delighted, as I’ll be properly paid for him at some stage! I’m a big fan, and he is a very exciting horse. He is a fine horse, and that ground is as good as he’d want.

“It is so exciting to be in Galway as we don’t get many winners, so to have a nice horse to run in a Listed race is great.”