Here are the referees for this year's All-Ireland hurling finals

WEXFORD’S JAMES OWENS has again been confirmed as the referee for this month’s All-Ireland senior hurling final on 18 August [RTÉ/Sky Sports, throw-in 3.30pm].

Wexford's James Owens. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The GAA today announced the officials who would be taking charge of both the senior and minor games in just under a fortnight’s time.

Owens will take charge of the senior final for the third time in his career – having already refereed last year’s decider between Limerick and Galway, as well as the 2015 final between Kilkenny and Galway.

The latter was the second final he refereed that year, alongside the AIB All-Ireland senior club final.

The Askamore clubman will be joined by umpires James Dunbar and David Owens, Joe Kelly and Ian Plunkett.

Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Johnny Murphy and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon.

In the minor final between Galway and Kilkenny, Patrick Murphy has been named as referee.

The Carlow man took charge of Cork’s 23-point victory over Westmeath in the senior preliminary quarter-final, as well as the Lake County’s draw with Laois in the McDonagh Cup.

His umpires on the day will be Paddy Murphy (Snr) PJ Farrell, Francie Dowling and Jason Curran, clubmates of Murphy at Ballinkillen.

Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan will be the standby referee. The other linesman will be Johnny Ryan and the sideline official will be Thomas Walsh.

All-Ireland senior hurling final

Referee: James Owens (Loch Garman)

Stand By: Paud O Dwyer (Ceatharlach)

Linesman: Johnny Murphy (Luimneach)

Sideline: Liam Gordon (Gaillimh)

Umpires: James Dunbar, David Owens (both Askamore), Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland minor final

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Ceatharlach)

Stand By: Fergal Horgan (Tiobraid Árann)

Linesman: Johnny Ryan (Tiobraid Árann)

Sideline: Thomas Walsh (Port Láirge)

Umpires: Paddy Murphy (snr), PJ Farrell, Francie Dowling and Jason Curran, all (Ballinkillen).