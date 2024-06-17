Motion to change All-Ireland hurling quarter-final dates 'became a contest' with football

GAA PRESIDENT JARLATH Burns says that the proposal to change the dates of the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals “became a contest” between hurling and football and put the Central Council in a “terrible position.”

The motion, which was put forward by Wexford, failed following a vote Central Council decision over the weekend, receiving 57% of the vote which was just short of the 60% majority. Wexford requested the change due to a clash with the Feile na nGael finals which they are hosting.

But the original schedule is now set to go ahead this weekend, with the Tailteann Cup semi-finals taking place on Sunday while the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals are down for decision on Saturday.

“We have five hurling games left and three of those are going to be on a Saturday, we have 14 football matches,” Burns said about the meeting after the draws for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals on Morning Ireland today.

“Really last night it became a contest between which are we going to nurture and promote more. It put Ard Chomhairle [Central Council] in a terrible position because it’s two competitions we do want to promote and we do want to nurture.”

Burns also spoke about the consultation process currently being held with provinces regarding potential tweaks to the championship structure.

“One of the themes coming through really is the lack of jeopardy. I share this view.

“The league is there as a development competition; it’s seven games and it allows teams to make incremental developments and improvements.

“While we have a great competition within that now, which is the Tailteann Cup, I just think that one of the major themes that is emerging from this is that there should be a lot more jeopardy, there should be more winning, more losing, more disappointments, more triumphs. I think that’s what next year’s championship will look more like.”

