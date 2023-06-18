Here are the permutations for All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final pairings

THE QUARTER-FINAL pairings in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship were confirmed with yesterday’s wins for Tipperary and Dublin.

Tipperary hammered Offaly in Tullamore by 7-38 to 3-18 in their preliminary quarter-final, while Dublin won away to Clare by 2-25 to 0-21.

Liam Cahill’s Tipperary side will now take on beaten Leinster finalists Galway next weekend and Dublin will face beaten Munster finalists Clare. The fixture details for both games will be confirmed on Monday.

Provincial champions Limerick and Kilkenny are awaiting in the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals on the weekend of 8-9 July. Limerick’s game will be played on Saturday 8 July, while Kilkenny’s encounter will be on Sunday 9 July.

Provincial final repeats are not permitted at the semi-final stage, while other repeat pairings from this season will also be avoided. That leaves us with these permutations for the All-Ireland hurling semi-final line-up, depending on the outcome of next weekend’s quarter-finals.

2023 All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final permutations

Tipperary, Dublin wins – Limerick v Dublin, Kilkenny v Tipperary.

Tipperary, Clare wins – Limerick v Tipperary, Kilkenny v Clare.

Galway, Dublin wins – Limerick v Galway, Kilkenny v Dublin.