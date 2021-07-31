Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 31 July 2021
Here are the fixture details for next weekend's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

Croke Park will stage both games on Saturday and Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 9:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,223 Views 9 Comments
AND THEN THERE were four

barry-nash-and-sean-finn-tackle-dessie-hutchinson Action from last year's All-Ireland senior hurling final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Today’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final action means we now know next weekend’s semi-final pairings.

Waterford’s reward for defeating Tipperary today by 4-28 to 2-27 sees them through to meet Limerick next Saturday evening at 5pm. The teams met twice in 2020 with John Kiely’s men triumphing in the Munster final and All-Ireland final clashes.

Cork beat Dublin tonight 2-26 to 0-24 and will now face Kilkenny next Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm. The counties last met in the 2019 championship with Kilkenny winning that quarter-final tie.

pat-horgan-scores-a-goal-despite-the-efforts-of-joey-holden Kilkenny beat Cork in the 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

GAA supporters received good news yesterday with Covid-19 crowds restrictions set to be relaxed, allowing attendances of 24,000 at each of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

Last year’s finalists Limerick and Waterford are still in the hunt for the Liam MacCarthy Cup, along with 2019 finalists Kilkenny while Cork must go back to 2013 for their last appearance in a decider.

2021 All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

  • Saturday – Limerick v Waterford, Croke Park, 5pm.
  • Sunday – Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 3.30pm.

