Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this weekend?

The last four clashes take place in Croke Park.

By Emma Duffy Friday 6 Aug 2021, 7:00 AM
38 minutes ago 1,210 Views 4 Comments
Limerick, Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin will be in semi-final action.
Image: Inpho.
Image: Inpho.

IT’S ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL weekend in the senior hurling championship.

By Sunday evening, four will be whittled down to two in the race for Liam MacCarthy glory.

Tomorrow brings a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland and Munster finals as reigning champions Limerick and Waterford do battle in Croke Park [throw-in 5pm].

On Sunday, it’s Kilkenny and Dublin going head-to-head at HQ [throw-in 3.30pm]. These counties last met in championship fare in 2019, with that year’s eventual runners-up, Kilkenny, coming out on top of the quarter-final clash.

With attendances of 24,000 to be allowed at each clash, it should be a good weekend of hurling all round.

But just two counties can progress. We want to know your thoughts.

Who do you think will win this weekend’s semi-finals and face off in the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling final?


Poll Results:

Limerick and Kilkenny (293)
Limerick and Cork (154)
Waterford and Kilkenny (70)
Waterford and Cork. (55)




Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella are joined by Craig Ray on The42 Rugby Weekly to preview the deciding third Lions Test on Saturday.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
