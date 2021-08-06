Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this weekend?

Limerick, Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin will be in semi-final action.

IT’S ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL weekend in the senior hurling championship.

By Sunday evening, four will be whittled down to two in the race for Liam MacCarthy glory.

Tomorrow brings a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland and Munster finals as reigning champions Limerick and Waterford do battle in Croke Park [throw-in 5pm].

On Sunday, it’s Kilkenny and Dublin going head-to-head at HQ [throw-in 3.30pm]. These counties last met in championship fare in 2019, with that year’s eventual runners-up, Kilkenny, coming out on top of the quarter-final clash.

With attendances of 24,000 to be allowed at each clash, it should be a good weekend of hurling all round.

But just two counties can progress. We want to know your thoughts.

Who do you think will win this weekend’s semi-finals and face off in the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling final?

