Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Fixtures confirmed for the 2020 All-Ireland junior and intermediate club semi-finals

The games will take place in early January.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,480 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4927689
Kerry's Killian Spillane (Templenoe) and Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan) will be in All-Ireland club action.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO
Kerry's Killian Spillane (Templenoe) and Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan) will be in All-Ireland club action.
Kerry's Killian Spillane (Templenoe) and Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan) will be in All-Ireland club action.
Image: INPHO

THE SCHEDULE FOR the 2020 All-Ireland club championships has been completed with 16 sides discovering their fixture details for the intermediate and junior semi-finals in the New Year.

The senior fixtures were confirmed last week with the football semi-finals on Saturday 4 January and the hurling semi-finals on Sunday 5 January in a break away from the traditional February dates.

The intermediate and junior club fixtures have been held in late January slots in recent years but have now moved to earlier dates in the month. 

The hurling games take place on the weekend of 4-5 January with clubs from Mayo, Cork, Kilkenny, Antrim, Derry and Galway involved while the football fixtures on Saturday 11 January will see county champions from Galway, Kerry, Louth, Monaghan, Mayo and Wexford in action.

The hurling finals will be held on Saturday 18 January with the football deciders taking place on Saturday 25 January.

From this year’s All-Ireland senior finals there will be six members of Kerry’s All-Ireland final squad (Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian and Killian Spillane, Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor) involved as Templenoe and Na Gaeil chase titles while Kilkenny’s Padraig Walsh will be in action for Tullaroan alongside his older brother and serial All-Ireland winner Tommy.

Here’s the full list of fixtures:

Saturday 4 January

Intermediate Hurling

Tooreen (Mayo) v Fr O’Neill’s (Cork), Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Tullaroan (Kilkenny) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Parnell Park, Dublin, 1.30pm

Junior Hurling

Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Eoghan Rua (Derry), McGrattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm

Sunday 5 January

Junior Hurling

Micheál Breathnach (Galway) v Russell Rovers (Cork), Kilmallock, 1.30pm

Saturday 11 January

Intermediate Football

Oughterard (Galway) v Templenoe (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 2pm

Mattock Rangers (Louth) v Magheracloone (Monaghan), St Oliver Plunkett Park, Crossmaglen, 1.30pm

Junior Football

Kilmaine (Mayo) v Na Gaeil (Kerry), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford) v Blackhill (Monaghan), St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm

