January fixture details and line-ups confirmed for All-Ireland senior club semi-finals

BALLYBODEN’S SUCCESS IN today’s Leinster football decider brings to a close to the provincial action and confirms the line-up for the 2020 All-Ireland senior club semi-finals.

The games will take place this year on the first weekend of the New Year, 4-5 January, in a move away from the traditional February dates with eight clubs left in the hunt for the honours on offer in the Croke Park finals on 19 January.

Ballyboden will meet Down’s Kilcoo in Cavan on the Saturday with Corofin taking on Nemo Rangers in the other semi-final tie that day in Ennis.

Corofin are the current champions, having reigned supreme in recent seasons and aiming for a fourth final appearance in six campaigns. They are also hoping to become the first club to complete a title three-in-a-row on the All-Ireland senior stage.

Nemo Rangers lost out heavily to them in the 2018 decider and last won this championship in 2003. Ballyboden were crowned All-Ireland champions in 2016 while Kilcoo are featuring in this arena for the first time after their maiden Ulster final success.

The hurling games on the Sunday will see Newry hosting the meeting of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Slaughtneil while Borris-lleigh face St Thomas later that afternoon in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds.

Ballyhale are the reigning champions and aiming to contest the final for the third time in six seasons. Slaughtneil have yet to reach the All-Ireland hurling decider, losing out in semi-final ties to Cuala in 2017 and Na Piarsaigh in 2018.

2013 national kingpins St Thomas lost out heavily in last year’s All-Ireland final while Borris-Ileigh have contested one national showpiece, back in 1987 when they were victorious.

All four games will be televised live by TG4 and the fixture details are as follows:

Saturday 4 January

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Corofin (Galway) v Nemo Rangers (Cork), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm

Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin) v Kilcoo (Down), Kingspan Breffni, 3.30pm

Sunday 5 January

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm

Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) v St Thomas (Galway), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!