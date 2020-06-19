This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland ladies football championship to be played off over 7 weekends and start with group stages

The draws will take place next Tuesday evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 19 Jun 2020, 4:22 PM
45 minutes ago 366 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5127702

A ROUND-ROBIN group stage format with the top teams advancing to the semi-finals has been agreed upon as the format for the 2020 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

eimear-scally-with-eabha-rutledge Cork's Eimear Scally and Dublin's Eabha Rutledge in action in last year's All-Ireland semi-final Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It is envisaged that the senior championship, along with the intermediate and junior grades, will be played off over seven weekends. There will be a two-week break between the conclusion of the group phases and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and then a further two-week break between the semi-finals and finals.

The LGFA have announced today that the formats for their senior, intermediate and junior competitions have been ratified with the draws to take place next Tuesday 30 June.

The senior championship will be contested by 12 counties with four groups of three teams each battling it out in the round-robin stages. The top team in each group will progress straight to the senior semi-finals.

The last four in 2019 – champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, Cork and Mayo – will be seeded and placed in each group. An open draw will then determine who will join those four teams in the groups.

sarah-rowe Action between Mayo and Galway last summer

The intermediate championship will be contested by 13 counties and will also be run off on a round-robin format with three groups of three teams and one group of four.

The top four go through to the semi-finals with Westmeath, relegated from the senior ranks in 2019, one of the seeded teams along with Meath, the 2019 intermediate runners-up, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Roscommon and Sligo.

Six counties will contest the All-Ireland junior championship – Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh, Carlow, Wicklow and Limerick – with an open draw to make up the two groups of three teams.

The dates for the round-robin fixtures, and the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, will be agreed upon and circulated in due course. Further details relating to the running of the Championships will also be finalised shortly.

