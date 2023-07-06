Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Action from last year's All-Ireland final between Kerry and Meath.
# Ladies Football
Fixture details and TV coverage announced for All-Ireland senior quarter-finals
Three Saturday games are in store with one on the Sunday afternoon.
1 hour ago

THE LGFA HAVE confirmed the fixture details and TV coverage for the All-Ireland  senior quarter-finals on the weekend of 15-16 July.

The Saturday games will see Galway host Mayo in Pearse Stadium, Armagh entertain Cork at the Athletic Grounds and Kerry face Meath in Tralee, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider.

The quarter-final set will be completed by the fixture between Donegal and Dublin in Ballybofey.

All four games will be live on TG4.

The semi-finals will see the winners of Armagh-Cork meeting the victors of Doenegal-Dublin,  while the winners of Galway-Mayo and Kerry-Meath will  also play. 

The last four ties will take place in Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday 29 July.

Here’s the full fixture details:

Saturday 15 July

  • 1.30pm: Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill.
  • 3.30pm: Armagh v Cork, Box-it Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
  • 7.30pm: Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Sunday 16 July

  • 2pm:  Donegal v Dublin, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.
Fintan O'Toole
